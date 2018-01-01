The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) has announced Under Armour as the official high-performance footwear supplier for its athletes through to 2024.

The move marks Under Armour's first sponsorship deal with a National Olympic Committee.

Canada’s athletes will first appear in Under Armour high-performance footwear at the Opening Ceremony of next month's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, scheduled to take place on February 9.

They will be provided with the UA Govie Boot, the UA HOVR Phantom CT running shoe and UA Ultimate Speed training shoe by the United States-based company, whose other sponsorships include National Hockey League club Toronto Maple Leafs.

It is claimed the ColdGear Reactor active insulation in the UA Govie Boot will provide superior comfort for the South Korean winter and that the UA Storm waterproof membrane provides breathability.

The boots feature an iconic Canadian design and bright red colour.

The Canadian Olympic team athletes will be among the first to wear the new UA HOVR Phantom CT running shoe for their final preparations.

UA HOVR is said to be engineered to provide the ideal combination of cushioning and energy return without compromise.

The dynamic UA Ultimate Speed training shoe is presented in Canadian colours and is designed to support low-to-high impact training.

The shoe has a dual density midsole with Charged Lite Cushioning in the forefoot for a "responsive ride" and a firm EVA foam in the heel for stability.

Canada's Olympic team athletes will be provided with Under Armour’s Govie Boot ©Endeavor Global Marketing

"This new Under Armour partnership is ultimately about providing the most innovative and high-performance footwear for our athletes," Derek Kent, the COC’s chief marketing officer, said.

"The COC is very proud to be Under Armour's first-ever National Olympic Committee partner and we look forward to partnering with their brand at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games and beyond."

Courtney Carlson, the head of North American marketing at Under Armour, added: "As Under Armour's first partnership with the Canadian Olympic team, we are proud to support Team Canada's Olympic pursuit and provide state-of-the-art high performance footwear to the talented roster of athletes."

Under Armour has also announced that a limited number of its red winter boots and training shoes will be available for purchase leading up to Pyeongchang 2018.

Earlier this year, department store chain Hudson’s Bay unveiled the collection of clothing Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes will wear at Pyeongchang 2018.

The iconic retailer will provide each team member with a full uniform kit that includes complete outfits for all ceremonies and leisurewear to wear in and around the Olympic Village.

The kit was created by Hudson's Bay's designers, who were inspired by "iconic Canadian winter style".

The launch event took place at CF Toronto Eaton Centre and was hosted by radio personality Patrick Langlois and double Olympic diving bronze medallist Roseline Filion.

Hudson's Bay is a premier partner of the COC and the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

The money it raises helps to provide access to elite coaching, equipment, sport medicine, nutrition and other high-performance resources.