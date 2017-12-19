Air Canada has renewed its sponsorship deal with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC).

The four-year agreement, also covering the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), extends past both the Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020 Games.

It continues a tie-up with the COC which started in 1988 and CPC in 2007.

At Rio 2016, the airline flew more than 690 Canadian athletes, coaches and staff to the Brazilian city.

"We're thrilled to be renewing our relationship with Air Canada for another four years," Chris Overholt, chief executive and secretary general of the COC, said.

"Games after Games, our athletes have experienced the world-class comfort and surpassing professionalism that Air Canada offers."

Canada's athletes will be covered for the Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

As part of the arrangement, Canadian athletes will have access to International Maple Leaf Lounges when competing abroad while they will be given "added comfort" during flights.

The outdoor area at Canada Olympic House at Pyeongchang 2018, which will available to the public, will also be sponsored by the airline.

In addition, Air Canada will host airport celebrations for arriving and returning athletes.

"As Canada's official airline, we believe our country deserves to be celebrated," Benjamin Smith, President of Passenger Airlines at Air Canada, said.

"The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic teams represent the best of Canada, showing off the ambition and drive of our people.

"We're proud to be a piece of home connecting those athletes to their country while they're abroad, and helping to make sure they arrive ready to perform at their very best."