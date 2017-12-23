The Olympic Torch Relay for Pyeongchang 2018 resumed today after it was cancelled yesterday following a fire at an eight-storey building in Jecheon which killed 29 people.

The Torch was due to travel through Jecheon but organisers cancelled the events planned for the city as a mark of respect to the victims.

The Torch's journey continued today in Danyang, just south of Jecheon in the same North Chungcheong Province.

Pyeongchang 2018 decided to scale down the scheduled celebrations in Danyang as a result of the fire which engulfed the commercial building.

"We thought that having a Torch Relay at a place where so many people died in a fire accident is just not right, and therefore cancelled today’s event in Jecheon,” Ryu Hoyon, the Pyeongchang 2018 Torch Relay manager, told Reuters.

"We are planning to adjust further schedules with those who want to continue the Relay.”

Officials and runners involved in the Olympic Torch Relay today stood to remember victims of the fire in Jecheon ©Pyeongchang 2018

The incident in the city has been met with anger among residents and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in has promised a full inquiry.

The source of the blaze has not yet been identified, an official with the fire department told South Korean news agency Yonhap.

It has been claimed the death toll could rise once the building is searched.

President Moon has insisted a thorough probe into the incident, where 29 people were also injured, would be initiated by the Government.

It came amid an angry response from locals, who claimed problems at the building, including poor construction, contributed to the death of the 29 people.

The fire prompted Pyeongchang 2018 to cancel the leg of the Torch Relay which was due to pass through the city ©Getty Images

"The Government as a whole will thoroughly probe this accident’s cause and process of response, and although after the fact, the investigation and measures will be such that, at least, there will not be lingering deep sorrow," said Moon.

"A tragic accident has occured and as President, I feel miserable.

"Not only I but all our people share the grief and sadness."