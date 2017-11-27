The Pyeongchang Torch cavalcade is enjoying a rest day before resuming at the ‘’Love Plaza’’ in Namwon as it approaches a month on South Korean soil.

For 70 year-old runner Jong Geum-yeon, the whole thing has a genuine feeling of déjà vu.

Many have participated in the Torch Relay more than one once, but there cannot be many who have run an identical route each time.

He did so at Damyang during the relay to Seoul and began from exactly the same spot outside the local technical high school.

‘’It feels like I am am going back 30 years," he said.

"My physical strength is fair compared to 1988 when I was much younger.

‘’I feel a sense of pride in having served as my country’s representative and want to relive that glorious moment 30 years ago.

"I am having the best time of my life."

There was a similar sensation for Jeong Mi-young who had been a high school student back in 1988.

She applied this time after encouragement from her daughters, yet she soon realised that many in her locality remained unaware of the Games.

‘’I was embarrassed that people didn’t have a slightest clue about the Olympic Games that we will be hosting," she said.

"Not many people were aware of Pyeongchang 2018.’’

Kosuke Kitajima, who won double swimming gold for Japan in both Athens and Beijing, carried the flame in early November ©Getty Images

The flame has continued its journey in unusual fashion.

It travelled the 10 kilometres along the banks of the Seomjin river by steam train.

The old station at Gokseong had been threatened with demolition when the line was closed in 1999 but it has now been transformed into a heritage centre.

In the South Western Gwanju, local resident Kim Sang -jo ran with the Torch as it left the national cemetery, established to commemorate the pro-democracy demonstrations on May 18, 1980.

Trainee fireman Song Han-gi carried the Olympic flame in Naju.

This was one fire he was determined would not go out in his care!

He suffered serious injuries after a climbing accident when he was a student but applied to join the fire brigade.

He will qualify next year, shortly after the Games come to a close.

‘’To me they mark a new beginning," he said.

"In February the Games are held and in March I will be commissioned as a fire fighter.

"I am proud and thrilled."

The old railway station at Gokseong had been threatened with demolition but is now a heritage centre ©Pyeonchang2018

In Hwasun Jeobyeok, the relay reached a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) world heritage site.

The area is renowned for its ancient tombs known as Dolmen.

Originally the statues and pagodas numbered a thousand but now only a few remain.

Everywhere the flame has been so far, locals have seized the moment.

They even turned cable cars into flower carts and decorated them with Camellias to welcome the flame.

Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee Hee-beom called this: ‘’The era of Asia which will be completed with Tokyo and Beijing.’’

He pledged to: ‘’Unite our Asian neighbours.’’

Japan occupied Korea before the Second World War and relations were not always cordial but this time, the South Koreans have made a point of including them.

Kosuke Kitajima, who won double swimming gold for Japan in both Athens and Beijing, carried the flame in early November.

Adoring young spectators made a beeline for Takuya, the Japanese singer in South Korean boyband Cross Gene when he carried the Torch.

Day 27 of the Torch Relay saw Torchbearers carry the flame from Damyang to Gokseong ©Pyeongchang2018

Not that he seemed to mind.

His presence delighted twitter followers and fan sites .

It seems strange now to think that when South Korea last staged an Olympics in 1988, there was widespread amazement that Miss Korea was chosen as one of the torchbearers.

These days no Relay is complete without a sprinkling of celebrities.

Anyone following this Relay had better also be up to speed on KPop.

Jung Chae-yeon, a singer with girl band DIA, carried the flame.

She confessed to being ‘’excited and nervous ‘’ when she did so.

Cha Ha Keong, better known as ‘N’ - a singer with the group Vixx - and his bandmate Leo, are also set to take part.