The Olympic flame has reached the halfway point to Pyeongchang with Day 50 spent in Jincheon, in South Korea’s midlands.

At the National Training Centre, where the South Koreans hope to nurture their next generation of Olympic competitors, Cho Sung Ho rode with the flame at the Velodrome.

He’d represented South Korea in the men’s omnium at London 2012.

Korean fencers offered a guard of honour and 2012 sabre champion Kim Ji Yeon carried the Torch.

21-year-old butterfly swimmer An Se Hyeon, an Olympian in 2016, set the seal on a season when she’d broken national records at the World Aquatic Championships, in Budapest.

Her records were not in danger during the Torch Relay, when she swam with one arm aloft to hold the flame.

At Osong Station, in Chungju, the flame travelled on the Korea Train Express (KTX) which can reach 305 kilometers per hour.

The train was in motion when the Torch was carried through the carriages, so it was rather like the golf ball which once travelled at supersonic speed on Concorde.

Organisers have claimed this is "the fastest Olympic Torch Relay carried out on the ground."

The more conventional relay in Chungju was be especially significant for runner Park Wang Seo.

He emigrated to Canada back in 1970.

"South Koreans living in Canada have wished that their homeland would host the Winter Games," he said.

"Now that dream has come true, I wanted to take part as a representative of Koreans resident in Canada."

The arrival of the Torch was also celebrated in Sejong with a traditional tug-of-war known as "Yongam Gangdarigi".

Runners also took the flame through on the roof garden at Sejong.

At 3.6km long it is the largest in the world and could house 11 football pitches.

Skater Choi de Hui won figure skating gold at Korea’s National Winter Sports festival and dreams of making the Olympic team next time.

She practices on the rink before and after school.

"I am not yet ready to take part in the Games but I wanted to share the spirit so I applied to be a Torchbearer," she said.

The first 50 days on South Korean soil has already seen a remarkable cavalcade which has lived up to the Torch Relay anthem: "Let Everyone Shine."

They promised a journey that reflected the past, present and future of the country they call "The Land of Morning Calm" and so far, no one has been disappointed.

Organisers have set their special interest groups which will be targeted with 13 special stages.

Among them are the older generation.

The flame visited the Sunchang Senior Social Services centre, in mid-November.

It has also been at the Child Welfare Centre, in Hapcheon-Gun.

They visited the Gyeokpo 119 safety centre, a fire station which doubles as a mountain rescue and coastguard facility during the summer months.

They even went to the "land that time forgot", or at least a Geological museum of Pre-history, complete with dinosaur skeletons.

South Korean fencers form a Guard of Honour to welcome the Torch and everywhere it goes it is greeted with a smile

Traditional "Haenyeo" female divers took the flame under water in Jeju, a traditional turtle ship, a replica of those used in the 16th century, and carried it across the bay in Tongyeong.

The flame has travelled by helicopter, cable car and even been carried by a robot called "Hubo" short for humanoid robot.

The sportsmen and women of South Korea have been since 2010 figure skating champion Yuna Kim carried the flame at the very start of its domestic journey, in Incheon

As the Torch continues its journey, it will help welcome the new Olympic year in Daegu.

The runner will arrive on stage at the Gukchaebosang Memorial Park to join in the special bell ringing ceremony.

In late January, a special relay from Paju to Goseong will highlight the last special theme "Peace".

It is still far from certain that competitors from North Korea will take part in the Games and the Relay passes close to the demilitarized zone along a 191km "Peace Trail".

This leg of the Relay will be on bicycle.

"Both wheels on a bicycle must move at the same time to make progress," say Pyeongchang 2018 organisers.

"The bicycle torch relay expresses the wish that the two wheels of North and South Korea move together towards peace."