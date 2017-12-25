The President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) Habu Gumel has called on potential sponsors to help Nigerian teams in their preparations for next year’s sporting events.

Appearing at the NOC's 2017 Annual General Meeting in Lagos, Gumel said: "We will be participating in various international competitions in 2018.

"Apart from the Commonwealth Games, there is the Youth Olympics and for the first time, Nigeria will be at the Winter Olympic Games.

"I am therefore making a passionate appeal to the corporate entities in the country to rally round the Government in ensuring we get the needed support through their contribution."

The NOC President also urged national sports federations whose sports are participating in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, to channel resources towards the preparation of athletes.

"We are all aware that preparations for participation in the 2018 Commonwealth Games have started in earnest and we expect sports federations to play their own part in preparing their athletes," he said.

"On our own part, we will continue to collaborate with the Government to ensure that funds are made available on time.

"The Commonwealth Games has remained our point of strength over the decades and the Gold Coast 2018 edition should not be different."

Blessing Okagbare, centre, who won two gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, will be one of Nigeria's biggest hopes in Gold Coast ©Getty Images

The President also said that the NOC, in collaboration with the Commonwealth Games Federation, had secured training scholarships for 10 Nigerian elite athletes.

However, Gumel also confirmed that the organisation was struggling to secure accommodation for their athletes in Gold Coast.

The Nigerian Wrestling Federation had problems paying for accommodation at the recent Commonwealth Wrestling Championships.

Solomon Dalung, minister of youth and sports, was also at the meeting and said that his department would continue to collaborate with the NOC.

He also assured those present that the Government would ensure there would be adequate pre-Games planning and training to ensure Nigeria has a good outing at the Commonwealth Games.