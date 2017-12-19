Slovenian biathlete Teja Gregorin has been officially disqualified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after testing positive in retests from the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic Games.

The IOC confirmed in October that one athlete who recorded three adverse analytical findings had been caught following retests using up-to-date technology.

Gregorin was subsequently named as the athlete in question by the International Biathlon Union (IBU), who revealed that her B-Sample tested positive for GHRP–2 metabolite.

She has now been officially disqualified following an IOC Disciplinary Hearing yesterday.

"The Disciplinary Commission of the IOC has on Monday, December 18 2017, informed the IBU that the athlete, Teja Gregorin of Slovenia, is found to have committed anti-doping rule violations pursuant to Article 2 of The International Olympic Committee Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the XXI Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010," an IBU statement explained.

"The athlete, Teja Gregorin of Slovenia, is therefore disqualified from the events in which she participated upon the occasion of the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010."

Teja Gregorin pictured competing in the women's 15km individual biathlon event at Vancouver 2010 ©Getty Images

Thirty-seven-year-old Gregorin had a best finish of fifth in Vancouver, in the mass start.

The Slovenian women's 4x6km relay team featuring Gregorin which finished eighth have also been disqualified.

She won pursuit bronze at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics and is a double World Championship silver medallist.

Gregorin still reserved the right to appeal the IOC verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"Upon the issuing of final awards by CAS or waiving the possibility appeal, the IBU Anti-Doping Panel will consider appropriate consequences under the IBU Anti-Doping Rules," the IBU added.

The IOC stated earlier this month that a total of 1,195 samples from the Winter Olympics in the Canadian city - 70 per cent of the 1,700 available - were reanalysed.

This included all medallists and all of the 170 Russian athletes.