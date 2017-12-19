Russian press secretary Dmitry Peskov says the Kremlin is keeping an eye on the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) upcoming decision on the country's athletes.

The IPC Executive Committee will deliberate the issue of restoring the Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) membership today before a final decision is announced on December 22 in London.

The RPC were suspended in August 2016 following the report on the doping scandal published by Richard McLaren and, consequently, Russian athletes were banned from the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

As reported by TASS, Peskov said: "We are following [the decision], waiting, looking.

"Obviously, we are hoping for the best.

"Of course, our Paralympians, our heroes, do not deserve this unfair treatment."

However, Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov, who has been suspended by the International Olympic Committee, told R-Sport that he believes that the Paralympians will suffer the same fate as the Olympians, who have been ordered to compete as "Neutral Athletes from Russia" at next year's 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

"I think that the decision will be the same as the one for the Olympians," he said.

Alexander Zhukov believes the Paralympians will suffer the same fate as the Olympians ©Getty Images

Speaking to TASS, Irina Gromova, the former coach of the Russian Paralympic skiing and biathlon team, claimed that Russian athletes at next year's Paralympics are not allowed to mention their citizenship on social media.

"We are not allowed to use national colours, carry the flag or say that we are from Russia," she said.

"Even on social networks.

"Yes, we can write something, but we can not put a Russian flag in the post.

"We are unable to criticise or question the decision [by the IPC]."

She also claimed that other athletes have now started to ignore their Russian counterparts.

"If we got along normally before, they now walk straight past us," she said.

"It seems that, for them, it is victory at all costs and they are ready to step over honour, dignity and friendship."

Next year's Paralympic Games in South Korea, will take place from March 8 to 18.