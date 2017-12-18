Three-time world champion speed skater Denis Yuskov has been cleared of doping by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) while two-time Olympic champion bobsledder Alexey Voevoda has been disqualified from Sochi 2014 and barred from all future editions of the Olympic Games.

The verdicts were published by the IOC today.

It means 32 Russian athletes have now been retrospectively disqualified from Sochi 2014 for their involvement in the doping scandal.

Voevoda won gold medals in the two-man and four-man bobsleigh events at his home Games.

He had already lost both medals, however, due to the disqualifications of his team-mates Alexander Zubkov, Alexei Negodailo and Dmitry Trunenkov.

No details have been published of exactly what he is accused of, but he is expected to be implicated in the "systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system in Sochi.

Yuskov did not win a medal in Sochi, achieving a best finish of fourth in the 1,500 metres.

He won world titles over this distance in 2013, 2015 and 2016 and began this year with a world record of 1min 41.02sec in Salt Lake City.

He also served a four-year suspension from the Russian team for using marijuana in 2008.

Alexey Voevoda has become the latest member of the Russian bobsleigh quartet to be sanctioned by the IOC ©Getty Images

Yuskov's name was not released publicly by the IOC but insidethegames has seen the specific verdict mentioning him.

"The Disciplinary Commission has considered the elements of evidence available to date in relation with Mr Denis Yuskov," read the verdict.

"The Disciplinary Commission has comes to the conclusion that there are no sufficient elements in the evidence available to date to establish an anti-doping rule violation by the athlete.

"The disciplinary proceedings opened against the Athlete, Denis Yuskov are terminated and the case is filed."

Voevoda is a state deputy from Krasnodar Krai representing the United Russia party of the country's President, Vladimir Putin.

He has also competed in arm wrestling competitions.

List of Russian athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission

Name of athlete

Sport

Event

Sochi 2014 result

Alexander Legkov

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 50km

Men’s 4x10km

1st

2nd

Evgeniy Belov

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 15km skiathlon

Men’s 15km classic

18th

25th

Maxim Vylegzhanin

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 50km

Men’s team sprint

Men’s 4x10km

2nd

2nd

2nd

Alexey Petukhov

Cross-country skiing

Men's sprint

4th in semi-final

Julia Ivanova

Cross-country skiing

Women’s 10km classic

17th

Evgenia Shapovalova

Cross-country skiing

Women’s sprint

6th in quarter-final

Yulia Chekaleva

Cross-country skiing

Women's skiathlon

Women's 10km

Women's 4x5km relay

Women's 30km freestyle

15th

11th

6th

32nd

Anastasia Dotsenko

Cross-country skiing

Women's sprint

Women's team sprint

22nd

6th

Aleksandr Tretiakov

Skeleton

Men’s event

1st

Sergei Chudinov

Skeleton

Men’s event

5th

Elena Nikitina

Skeleton

Women’s event

3rd

Olga Potylitsyna

Skeleton

Women’s event

5th

Mariia Orlova

Skeleton

Women’s event

6th

Alexander Zubkov

Bobsleigh

Two-man event

Four-man event

1st

1st

Aleksei Negodailo

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

1st

Dmitrii Trunenkov

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

1st

Aleksandr Kas’yanov

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Aleksei Pushkarev

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Ilivir Khuzin

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Alexey Voevoda

Bobsleigh

Two-man event Four-man event 1st 1st Olga Stulneva

Bobsleigh

Two-woman

9th

Yana Romanova

Biathlon

Women’s 7.5km

Women’s 10km pursuit

Women’s 15km

Women’s 4x6km relay

19th

23rd

53rd

2nd

Olga Vilukhina

Biathlon

Women’s 7.5km

Women’s 10km pursuit

Women’s 12.5km mass start

Women’s 4x6km relay

Mixed relay

2nd

7th

21st

2nd

4th

Olga Zaitseva

Biathlon

Women's 7.5km

Women's 10km pursuit

Women's 15km

Women's 12.5km mass start

Mixed relay

Women's 4x6km relay

28th

11th

15th

23rd

4th

2nd

Olga Fatkulina

Speed skating

Women’s 500m

Women’s 1,000m

Women’s 1,500m

2nd

4th

9th

Aleksandr Rumyantsev

Speed skating

Men’s team pursuit

Men’s 5,000m

6th

11th

Inna Dyubanok

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Ekaterina Lebedeva

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Ekaterina Pashkevich

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Anna Shibanova

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Ekaterina Smolentseva

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Galina Skiba

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

More follows