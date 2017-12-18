Denis Yuskov has been cleared of doping by the IOC ©Getty Images

Three-time world champion speed skater Denis Yuskov has been cleared of doping by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) while two-time Olympic champion bobsledder Alexey Voevoda has been disqualified from Sochi 2014 and barred from all future editions of the Olympic Games.

The verdicts were published by the IOC today.

It means 32 Russian athletes have now been retrospectively disqualified from Sochi 2014 for their involvement in the doping scandal.

Voevoda won gold medals in the two-man and four-man bobsleigh events at his home Games.

He had already lost both medals, however, due to the disqualifications of his team-mates Alexander Zubkov, Alexei Negodailo and Dmitry Trunenkov.

No details have been published of exactly what he is accused of, but he is expected to be implicated in the "systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system in Sochi. 

Yuskov did not win a medal in Sochi, achieving a best finish of fourth in the 1,500 metres.

He won world titles over this distance in 2013, 2015 and 2016 and began this year with a world record of 1min 41.02sec in Salt Lake City.

He also served a four-year suspension from the Russian team for using marijuana in 2008.

Alexey Voevoda has become the latest member of the Russian bobsleigh quartet to be sanctioned by the IOC ©Getty Images

Yuskov's name was not released publicly by the IOC but insidethegames has seen the specific verdict mentioning him.

"The Disciplinary Commission has considered the elements of evidence available to date in relation with Mr Denis Yuskov," read the verdict.

"The Disciplinary Commission has comes to the conclusion that there are no sufficient elements in the evidence available to date to establish an anti-doping rule violation by the athlete.

"The disciplinary proceedings opened against the Athlete, Denis Yuskov are terminated and the case is filed."

Voevoda is a state deputy from Krasnodar Krai representing the United Russia party of the country's President, Vladimir Putin.

He has also competed in arm wrestling competitions.

List of Russian athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission

Name of athlete
Sport
Event
Sochi 2014 result
Alexander Legkov
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 50km
Men’s 4x10km
1st
2nd
Evgeniy Belov
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 15km skiathlon
Men’s 15km classic
18th
25th
Maxim Vylegzhanin
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 50km
Men’s team sprint
Men’s 4x10km
2nd
2nd
2nd
Alexey Petukhov
Cross-country skiing
Men's sprint
4th in semi-final
Julia Ivanova
Cross-country skiing
Women’s 10km classic
17th
Evgenia Shapovalova
Cross-country skiing
Women’s sprint
6th in quarter-final
Yulia Chekaleva
Cross-country skiing
Women's skiathlon
Women's 10km
Women's 4x5km relay
Women's 30km freestyle
15th
11th
6th
32nd
Anastasia Dotsenko
Cross-country skiing
Women's sprint
Women's team sprint
22nd
6th
Aleksandr Tretiakov
Skeleton
Men’s event
1st
Sergei Chudinov
Skeleton
Men’s event
5th
Elena Nikitina
Skeleton
Women’s event
3rd
Olga Potylitsyna
Skeleton
Women’s event
5th
Mariia Orlova
Skeleton
Women’s event
6th
Alexander Zubkov
Bobsleigh
Two-man event
Four-man event
1st
1st
Aleksei Negodailo
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
1st
Dmitrii Trunenkov
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
1st
Aleksandr Kas’yanov
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Aleksei Pushkarev
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Ilivir Khuzin
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Alexey Voevoda
Bobsleigh
Two-man event                       Four-man event1st                                    1st
Olga Stulneva
Bobsleigh
Two-woman
9th
Yana Romanova
Biathlon
Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 15km
Women’s 4x6km relay
19th
23rd
53rd
2nd
Olga Vilukhina
Biathlon
Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 12.5km mass start
Women’s 4x6km relay
Mixed relay
2nd
7th
21st
2nd
4th
Olga Zaitseva
Biathlon
Women's 7.5km
Women's 10km pursuit
Women's 15km
Women's 12.5km mass start
Mixed relay
Women's 4x6km relay
28th
11th
15th
23rd
4th
2nd
Olga Fatkulina
Speed skating
Women’s 500m
Women’s 1,000m
Women’s 1,500m
2nd
4th
9th
Aleksandr Rumyantsev
Speed skating
Men’s team pursuit
Men’s 5,000m
6th
11th
Inna Dyubanok
Ice hockey
Women’s team
6th
Ekaterina Lebedeva
Ice hockey
Women’s team
6th
Ekaterina Pashkevich
Ice hockey
Women’s team
6th
Anna Shibanova
Ice hockey
Women’s team
6th
Ekaterina Smolentseva
Ice hockey
Women’s team
6th
Galina Skiba
Ice hockey
Women’s team
6th

