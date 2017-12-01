Three more Russians have been disqualified from Sochi 2014 following investigations by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Oswald Commission, including biathlon silver medallist Olga Zaitseva.

Twenty-five athletes from the country have now been sanctioned following their home Games as the IOC investigates a massive doping scandal.

As well as Zaitseva, who won silver as part of Russia's 4x6 kilometres relay quartet in Sochi, cross-country skiers Yulia Chekaleva and Anastasia Dotsenko have also been disqualified.

Like the other Russians sanctioned to date, all three have been declared ineligible for future editions of the Olympic Games as well as having their Sochi results declared void.

The relay team had already been stripped of their medals as two other members, Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina, were earlier punished by the Owsald Commission.

Ekaterina Shumilova is the remaining team member with Norway now set to win silver and the Czech Republic bronze, behind gold medallists Ukraine.

The IOC said they would release reasoned decisions for their verdicts against the trio "in due course", with today's announcement only confirming that they had been found guilty of anti-doping rule violations.

However, it has previously been reported that 39-year-old Zaitseva, who is now retired, was under investigation due to scratches found on her urine samples.

This reportedly followed IOC analysis conducted in conjunction with a Lausanne Laboratory.

Yulia Chekaleva is one of two cross-country skiers sanctioned ©Getty Images
All of the Russians involved so far have been accused of involvement in a doping and sample tampering programme at Sochi 2014.

Those still competing are expected to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a bid to be able to participate at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in February.

Russian participation at the Games in South Korea remains in doubt amid the crisis with the IOC due to make a decision on the issue on Tuesday (December 5).

Individual hearings have been held with 26 Russian athletes so far, with figure skating gold medallist Adelina Sotnikova the only person cleared.

The IOC said 36 disciplinary cases had been opened, however, paving the way for results against 10 more athletes to be released.

However, they seem to be operating to a tight deadline to reveal this information with Tuesday's verdict looming.

The Oswald Commission, led by Swiss IOC member Denis Oswald, has been working to develop a scientific basis for proving claims that urine sample bottles had been interfered with.

In its first reasoned decision on a disqualified athlete this week, the IOC concluded that cross-country skier Alexander Legkov should be banned as "conclusive multiple T marks" had been found on his sample bottles.

The International Ski Federation admitted yesterday that the evidence was "convincing" and suspended Legkov and five other skiers.

They were all named on former Moscow Laboratory director turned whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov's "Duchess List", containing the names of "protected" Russian athletes.

Rodchenkov's evidence has provided much of the fuel for the claims against Russia but he is a pariah in his home country. 

Sprinter Anastasia Dotsenko has also been sanctioned ©Getty Images
Zaitseva still holds two Olympic gold medals from Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010 in the 4x6km relay.

She also won silver in the 12.5km mass start event in Vancouver and is a triple world champion.

In Sochi, she also finished fourth in the mixed relay and competed in four individual events with a best finish of 11th.

Chekaleva had a best finish of sixth in the 4x5km cross-country relay and didn't make the top ten in three other disciplines.

Dotsenko was sixth in the team sprint and 22nd in the individual sprint.

List of Russian athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission

Name of athlete
Sport
Event
Sochi 2014 result
Alexander Legkov
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 50km
Men’s 4x10km
1st
2nd
Evgeniy Belov
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 15km skiathlon
Men’s 15km classic
18th
25th
Maxim Vylegzhanin
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 50km
Men’s team sprint
Men’s 4x10km
2nd
2nd
2nd
Alexey Petukhov
Cross-country skiing
Men's sprint
4th in semi-final
Julia Ivanova
Cross-country skiing
Women’s 10km classic
17th
Evgenia Shapovalova
Cross-country skiing
Women’s sprint
6th in quarter-final
Yulia Chekaleva
Cross-country skiingWomen's skiathlon
Women's 10km
Women's 4x5km relay
Women's 30km freestyle		15th
11th
6th
32nd
Anastasia Dotsenko
Cross-country skiingWomen's sprint
Women's team sprint
22nd
6th
Aleksandr Tretiakov
Skeleton
Men’s event
1st
Sergei Chudinov
Skeleton
Men’s event
5th
Elena Nikitina
Skeleton
Women’s event
3rd
Olga Potylitsyna
Skeleton
Women’s event
5th
Mariia Orlova
Skeleton
Women’s event
6th
Alexander Zubkov
Bobsleigh
Two-man event
Four-man event
1st
1st
Aleksei Negodailo
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
1st
Dmitrii Trunenkov
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
1st
Aleksandr Kas’yanov
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Aleksei Pushkarev
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Ilivir Khuzin
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Olga Stulneva
Bobsleigh
Two-woman
9th
Yana Romanova
Biathlon
Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 15km
Women’s 4x6km relay
19th
23rd
53rd
2nd
Olga Vilukhina
Biathlon
Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 12.5km mass start
Women’s 4x6km relay
Mixed relay
2nd
7th
21st
2nd
4th
Olga Zaitseva
BiathlonWomen's 7.5km
Women's 10km pursuit
Women's 15km
Women's 12.5km mass start
Mixed relay
Women's 4x6km relay		28th
11th
15th
23rd
4th
2nd
Olga Fatkulina
Speed skating
Women’s 500m
Women’s 1,000m
Women’s 1,500m
2nd
4th
9th
Aleksandr Rumyantsev
Speed skating
Men’s team pursuit
Men’s 5,000m
6th
11th