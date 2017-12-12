Russian ice hockey player Anna Shokhina has been cleared of wrongdoing by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Disciplinary Commission following an investigation into alleged doping at Sochi 2014, it was announced today.

Six of Shokhina's team-mates on the Russian women's ice hockey squad at the 2014 Winter Olympics - Inna Dyubanok, Ekaterina Lebedeva, Ekaterina Pashkevich, Anna Shibanova, Ekaterina Smolentseva and Galina Skiba - have been sanctioned, however.

They have all been disqualified from Sochi 2014 and banned from competing at all future editions of the Olympic Games.

The sanctions mean the entire Russian ice hockey team has been disqualified and their sixth-place result at the Games annulled.

It had been claimed that two of the seven ice hockey players, Shibanova and Smolentseva, were accused of submitting samples showing readings that were physically impossible to be held by a woman.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko claimed earlier this year that the duo could have obtained male DNA within their urine samples via sexual intercourse.

Shokhina, part of the Russian team that won the gold medal at the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty, is the second athlete to be cleared of a doping charge by the Commission chaired by IOC Executive Board member Denis Oswald.

Disciplinary proceedings against Olympic figure skating champion Adelina Sotnikova were dropped last month.

A total of 31 Russian athletes have now been retrospectively disqualified from Sochi 2014 for their involvement in the doping scandal.

Anna Shibanova is among the six Russian ice hockey players sanctioned by the IOC ©Getty Images

The sanctions come a week after the IOC ruled that only Russian athletes not implicated in the scandal can participate as part of a neutral team, entitled "Olympic Athletes from Russia", at Pyeongchang 2018.

The IOC also said Russian ice hockey and curling teams are eligible to participate at Pyeongchang 2018 as part of the OAR team.

Three of the ice hockey players sanctioned - Shibanova, Smolentseva and Skiba - competed for Russia at this year's International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship in Plymouth in the United States along with Shokhina.

The Russian side finished in fifth place at the event in the American city.

Dyubanok, Lebedeva, Shibanova and Skiba were also members of the team which claimed the bronze medal at the 2013 World Championship.

Dyubanok, Lebedeva and Smolentseva also competed for the nation at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Pashkevich was also on the 2013 squad, along with Skiba and Shibanova, but missed out on Vancouver 2010.

She had earlier won a bronze medal at the 2001 World Championship.

Smolentseva, Shibanova and Skiba were part of the Russian team which finished third at the 2016 World Championship in Kamloops.

The 31 athletes are all accused of being part of a "systemic manipulation" of the doping programme in Sochi in which samples were illegally tampered with to mask doping.

They have been sanctioned following a combination of scientific evidence and testimony provided by ex-Moscow Laboratory director turned whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov.

They all deny any wrongdoing.

List of Russian athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission

Name of athlete

Sport

Event

Sochi 2014 result

Alexander Legkov

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 50km

Men’s 4x10km

1st

2nd

Evgeniy Belov

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 15km skiathlon

Men’s 15km classic

18th

25th

Maxim Vylegzhanin

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 50km

Men’s team sprint

Men’s 4x10km

2nd

2nd

2nd

Alexey Petukhov

Cross-country skiing

Men's sprint

4th in semi-final

Julia Ivanova

Cross-country skiing

Women’s 10km classic

17th

Evgenia Shapovalova

Cross-country skiing

Women’s sprint

6th in quarter-final

Yulia Chekaleva

Cross-country skiing

Women's skiathlon

Women's 10km

Women's 4x5km relay

Women's 30km freestyle

15th

11th

6th

32nd

Anastasia Dotsenko

Cross-country skiing

Women's sprint

Women's team sprint

22nd

6th

Aleksandr Tretiakov

Skeleton

Men’s event

1st

Sergei Chudinov

Skeleton

Men’s event

5th

Elena Nikitina

Skeleton

Women’s event

3rd

Olga Potylitsyna

Skeleton

Women’s event

5th

Mariia Orlova

Skeleton

Women’s event

6th

Alexander Zubkov

Bobsleigh

Two-man event

Four-man event

1st

1st

Aleksei Negodailo

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

1st

Dmitrii Trunenkov

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

1st

Aleksandr Kas’yanov

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Aleksei Pushkarev

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Ilivir Khuzin

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Olga Stulneva

Bobsleigh

Two-woman

9th

Yana Romanova

Biathlon

Women’s 7.5km

Women’s 10km pursuit

Women’s 15km

Women’s 4x6km relay

19th

23rd

53rd

2nd

Olga Vilukhina

Biathlon

Women’s 7.5km

Women’s 10km pursuit

Women’s 12.5km mass start

Women’s 4x6km relay

Mixed relay

2nd

7th

21st

2nd

4th

Olga Zaitseva

Biathlon

Women's 7.5km

Women's 10km pursuit

Women's 15km

Women's 12.5km mass start

Mixed relay

Women's 4x6km relay

28th

11th

15th

23rd

4th

2nd

Olga Fatkulina

Speed skating

Women’s 500m

Women’s 1,000m

Women’s 1,500m

2nd

4th

9th

Aleksandr Rumyantsev

Speed skating

Men’s team pursuit

Men’s 5,000m

6th

11th

Inna Dyubanok

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Ekaterina Lebedeva

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Ekaterina Pashkevich

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Anna Shibanova

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Ekaterina Smolentseva

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th

Galina Skiba

Ice hockey

Women’s team

6th





