Russian ice hockey player Anna Shokhina has been cleared of wrongdoing by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Disciplinary Commission following an investigation into alleged doping at Sochi 2014, it was announced today.
Six of Shokhina's team-mates on the Russian women's ice hockey squad at the 2014 Winter Olympics - Inna Dyubanok, Ekaterina Lebedeva, Ekaterina Pashkevich, Anna Shibanova, Ekaterina Smolentseva and Galina Skiba - have been sanctioned, however.
They have all been disqualified from Sochi 2014 and banned from competing at all future editions of the Olympic Games.
The sanctions mean the entire Russian ice hockey team has been disqualified and their sixth-place result at the Games annulled.
It had been claimed that two of the seven ice hockey players, Shibanova and Smolentseva, were accused of submitting samples showing readings that were physically impossible to be held by a woman.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko claimed earlier this year that the duo could have obtained male DNA within their urine samples via sexual intercourse.
Shokhina, part of the Russian team that won the gold medal at the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty, is the second athlete to be cleared of a doping charge by the Commission chaired by IOC Executive Board member Denis Oswald.
Disciplinary proceedings against Olympic figure skating champion Adelina Sotnikova were dropped last month.
A total of 31 Russian athletes have now been retrospectively disqualified from Sochi 2014 for their involvement in the doping scandal.
The sanctions come a week after the IOC ruled that only Russian athletes not implicated in the scandal can participate as part of a neutral team, entitled "Olympic Athletes from Russia", at Pyeongchang 2018.
The IOC also said Russian ice hockey and curling teams are eligible to participate at Pyeongchang 2018 as part of the OAR team.
Three of the ice hockey players sanctioned - Shibanova, Smolentseva and Skiba - competed for Russia at this year's International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship in Plymouth in the United States along with Shokhina.
The Russian side finished in fifth place at the event in the American city.
Dyubanok, Lebedeva, Shibanova and Skiba were also members of the team which claimed the bronze medal at the 2013 World Championship.
Dyubanok, Lebedeva and Smolentseva also competed for the nation at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.
Pashkevich was also on the 2013 squad, along with Skiba and Shibanova, but missed out on Vancouver 2010.
She had earlier won a bronze medal at the 2001 World Championship.
Smolentseva, Shibanova and Skiba were part of the Russian team which finished third at the 2016 World Championship in Kamloops.
The 31 athletes are all accused of being part of a "systemic manipulation" of the doping programme in Sochi in which samples were illegally tampered with to mask doping.
They have been sanctioned following a combination of scientific evidence and testimony provided by ex-Moscow Laboratory director turned whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov.
They all deny any wrongdoing.
List of Russian athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission
|Name of athlete
|Sport
|Event
|Sochi 2014 result
|Alexander Legkov
|Cross-country skiing
|Men’s 50km
Men’s 4x10km
|1st
2nd
|Evgeniy Belov
|Cross-country skiing
|Men’s 15km skiathlon
Men’s 15km classic
|18th
25th
|Maxim Vylegzhanin
|Cross-country skiing
|Men’s 50km
Men’s team sprint
Men’s 4x10km
|2nd
2nd
2nd
|Alexey Petukhov
|Cross-country skiing
|Men's sprint
|4th in semi-final
|Julia Ivanova
|Cross-country skiing
|Women’s 10km classic
|17th
|Evgenia Shapovalova
|Cross-country skiing
|Women’s sprint
|6th in quarter-final
|Yulia Chekaleva
|Cross-country skiing
|Women's skiathlon
Women's 10km
Women's 4x5km relay
Women's 30km freestyle
|15th
11th
6th
32nd
|Anastasia Dotsenko
|Cross-country skiing
|Women's sprint
Women's team sprint
|22nd
6th
|Aleksandr Tretiakov
|Skeleton
|Men’s event
|1st
|Sergei Chudinov
|Skeleton
|Men’s event
|5th
|Elena Nikitina
|Skeleton
|Women’s event
|3rd
|Olga Potylitsyna
|Skeleton
|Women’s event
|5th
|Mariia Orlova
|Skeleton
|Women’s event
|6th
|Alexander Zubkov
|Bobsleigh
|Two-man event
Four-man event
|1st
1st
|Aleksei Negodailo
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|1st
|Dmitrii Trunenkov
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|1st
|Aleksandr Kas’yanov
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|4th
|Aleksei Pushkarev
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|4th
|Ilivir Khuzin
|Bobsleigh
|Four-man event
|4th
|Olga Stulneva
|Bobsleigh
|Two-woman
|9th
|Yana Romanova
|Biathlon
|Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 15km
Women’s 4x6km relay
|19th
23rd
53rd
2nd
|Olga Vilukhina
|Biathlon
|Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 12.5km mass start
Women’s 4x6km relay
Mixed relay
|2nd
7th
21st
2nd
4th
|Olga Zaitseva
|Biathlon
|Women's 7.5km
Women's 10km pursuit
Women's 15km
Women's 12.5km mass start
Mixed relay
Women's 4x6km relay
|28th
11th
15th
23rd
4th
2nd
|Olga Fatkulina
|Speed skating
|Women’s 500m
Women’s 1,000m
Women’s 1,500m
|2nd
4th
9th
|Aleksandr Rumyantsev
|Speed skating
|Men’s team pursuit
Men’s 5,000m
|6th
11th
|Inna Dyubanok
|Ice hockey
|Women’s team
|6th
|Ekaterina Lebedeva
|Ice hockey
|Women’s team
|6th
|Ekaterina Pashkevich
|Ice hockey
|Women’s team
|6th
|Anna Shibanova
|Ice hockey
|Women’s team
|6th
|Ekaterina Smolentseva
|Ice hockey
|Women’s team
|6th
|Galina Skiba
|Ice hockey
|Women’s team
|6th