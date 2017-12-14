Names of around 300 Russian athletes are being given to International Federations (IFs) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Lausanne today after being implicated in a database obtained from the Moscow Laboratory.

All of the athletes are thought to have tested positive before being awarded negative results between April 2012 and September 2015.

WADA director of intelligence and investigations, Günter Younger, is expected to inform representatives of over 25 IFs of the names of those under suspicion.

Both summer and winter sports are expected to be represented, including athletes who would be expected to compete at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The obtaining of the Laboratory information management system (LIMS) database, which was achieved without Russian cooperation, was hailed as a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into institutional doping and sample tampering by the world's largest country.

It is expected to corroborate much of the evidence provided by former Moscow Laboratory director turned whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov.

Nearly 10,000 names were initially found on there.

This was whittled down to around 300 elite current athletes competing at international level.

A copy of the information in the database was given to the International Olympic Committee (IOC)-commissioned Schmid Commission before their recommendation last week which culminated in their verdict that there was a "systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system at events including Sochi 2014.

This led to the IOC ruling that Russian athletes must compete neutrally at Pyeongchang 2018.

