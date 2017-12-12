Britain's former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is free to compete again after accepting a two-year drugs ban from UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

The ban officially ends today so Fury, and his cousin Hughie Fury, are able to fight again if they receive a renewed licence from the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC)

Fury was charged by UKAD after testing positive for a "prohibited substance" - the anabolic steroid nandrolone - in June 2016 but claimed that was a result of eating a wild boar.

The hearing into the Fury’s case was set to start yesterday, but the former world champion failed to attend.

UKAD, Tyson Fury and Hughie Fury have now released a joint statement saying that all parties have agreed to resolve proceedings and bring the case to an end.

Britain's defeated Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko to win the world heavyweight title at Düsseldorf in November 2015 ©Getty Images

A statement read: "UKAD, Tyson Fury and Hughie Fury have agreed to resolve the proceedings brought by UKAD (1) against Tyson Fury and Hughie Fury based on the reported presence of elevated levels of nandrolone metabolites in urine samples that they provided after their respective fights in February 2015; and (2) against Tyson Fury based on his alleged failure to provide a sample in September 2016.

"UKAD's position is that the anti-doping rule violations it has asserted have been committed and the consequences set out in the UK Anti-Doping Rules should apply.

"Tyson and Hughie Fury's position is that they have never knowingly or deliberately committed any anti-doping rule violation. ‎In recognition of the respective counter-arguments and the risks inherent in the dispute resolution process, each side has accepted a compromise of its position.

"Taking into account the delays in results management that meant charges were not brought in respect of the nandrolone findings until June 2016, and the provisional suspensions that Tyson and Hughie Fury have already effectively served, the two year period of ineligibility is backdated to 13 December 2015, and therefore expires at midnight on 12 December 2017.

"The British Boxing Board of Control has also agreed to the resolution of these proceedings on this basis."

@anthonyfjoshua where you at boy? I'm coming for you punk ent no1 blocking my path now!👊🏻 — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 12, 2017

It means that, subject to obtaining a licence from the BBBoC, Fury is free to resume his career from tomorrow.

The 29-year-old from Manchester shocked the boxing world in November 2015 when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko by a unanimous points decision after 12 rounds in Düsseldorf.

A rematch with Klitschko was scheduled for July 2016 in Manchester but was subsequently postponed after Fury claimed to have suffered an ankle injury before details of the positive drugs test emerged.

Fury, who was represented in his case with UKAD by Morgan Sports Law, immediately targeted current world heavyweight champion, fellow Briton Antony Joshua, tweeting "I'm coming for you punk ent no1 blocking my path now!".

"I'm a fighting man through and through and I've never backed down from anyone in my life and I was certainly not going to back down from fighting this dispute," Tyson Fury said following publication of the decision.

"Hughie and I have maintained our innocence from day one and we're now happy that it has finally been settled with UKAD and that we can move forward knowing that we'll not be labelled drug cheats.

"I can now put the nightmare of the last two years behind me."

