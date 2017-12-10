Australia beat Olympic champions Argentina 2-1 in the final of the Men's Hockey World League in Bhubaneswar to retain their crown.

After a quiet first quarter at the Kalinga Stadium, the match burst into life in the second when Australia’s Jeremy Hayward scored from a penalty corner to give his side the lead.

The lead was incredibly short-lived as Argentina's Agustin Bugallo found the back of the net with a perfectly angled deflection less than a minute later.

Although the third quarter remained goalless, it was Australia who were keeping the pressure on and they missed two good chances through Blake Govers and Eddie Ockenden.

Australia kept up the pressure in the fourth quarter and the Argentinian defence finally buckled just three minutes from time when Govers, who had missed the earlier chance, netted the title-winning goal with a drag-flick.

This forced Argentina to play gung-ho for the remaining few minutes in an effort to try and save the game.

The Australian defence stood up to the challenge, though, and held on to the win.

Harmanpreet Singh, centre, scored the winning goal as India beat Germany 2-1 in the bronze medal match of the Hockey World League tournament in Bhubaneswar ©Getty Images

After seeing his side win their second consecutive Hockey World League title, Australia captain Mark Knowles described his emotions.

"It feels awesome,," he said.

"We wanted to come here and play the best teams in the world, and you cannot ask for a better final with the number one and number two ranked teams facing each other.

"Our team is moving in the right direction, and we are looking forward to coming back here for the World Cup next year."

Earlier in the day, there was joy for the hosts as India took the bronze medal thanks to a 2-1 triumph over Germany.

Even before the pushback, luck was not on Germany’s side as they only had 11 fit players to choose from, meaning reserve goalkeeper Mark Appel had to play as a striker.

Given the circumstances, Germany coped remarkably well and, despite being 1-0 down at half-time, even managed to score a deserved equaliser six minutes into the third quarter through the aforementioned Appel.

Unsurprisingly though, India eventually came out on top with Harmanpreet Singh, voted Junior Player of the Match, scoring the winning goal six minutes from time.