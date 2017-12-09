Defending champions Australia will face Olympic gold medallists Argentina for the Men's Hockey World League title after they came through their semi-final with Germany in Bhubaneswar.

Australia, who have found form since enduring a tough start to the tournament, claimed a 3-0 victory over their opponents at the Kalinga Stadium.

Germany's hopes of causing an upset and progressing to the final were dealt a considerable blow before the match as four of their players were struck down with illness.

It left them with only 13 players but Australia failed to take full advantage until the second half.

Germany had the better of the opening exchanges but could not convert their pressure into goals and the match was scoreless at the break.

Dylan Wotherspoon finally broke German resistance with three minutes left in the third quarter to give the 2015 champions the lead.

Australia were made to work hard for their win over a depleted German team ©FIH

Wotherspoon's goal turned the tide of the encounter in favour of the Australians and they doubled their advantage when Jeremy Hayward converted a trademark penalty corner.

Germany then threw everyone forward in search of an equaliser and were caught on the break as Tom Wickham tapped the ball into an empty net to wrap up a hard-fought victory for Australia.

"I think we can be proud of our performance today," said Germany’s Philipp Huber.

"We came into the game thinking that we had nothing to lose.

"It was tight sometimes, and we thought if we could score a corner maybe we could get ahead but it wasn’t to be."



Olympic silver medallists Belgium had earlier finished fifth after beating Spain 1-0 in their play-off.

The tournament in the Indian city is due to conclude with the final tomorrow.