Olympic champions Argentina are through to the Hockey World League title after a tense victory over India in Bhubaneswar.

Set piece specialist Gonzalo PeillatIn scored the only goal from a penalty corner in torrential rain at the Kalinga Stadium.

They will now face reigning world and Hockey World League champions Australia or Germany in Sunday's final.

India, world ranked six, were looking to pull off a shock in front of their home fans and despite the conditions both teams delivered a fine spectacle.

Lucas Vila had expressed frustration that England, in the quarter-final, and other teams beforehand had managed to nullify Peillat.

But the brilliant flicker defied the conditions to send a rocket inside the right post of goalkeeper Akash Chickte two minutes into the second quarter.

Argentina soaked up huge amounts of Indian pressure with the hosts enjoying over three-quarters of possession in the final quarter.

But an equaliser would not come and Argentina are now one win away from adding the Hockey World League title to the Olympic gold medal that they claimed at Rio 2016.

India's Harmanpreet Singh fights for the ball with Argentina's Maico Casella during the semi-final of the Hockey World League at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar ©Getty Images

“I’m very proud of our performance today as it was tough out there”, said Argentina goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi.

“We played a smart game, scored a good goal and defended really well.”

“The last two games he (Peillat) hasn’t had any chances, and we know it is really important for our system that he gets those opportunities.

"Today we get one corner and he scores, so we are really happy as a team and also for him.”

That contest will be followed by the second of the semi-finals with Hockey World League title holders Australia taking on Germany for a place in the final against Argentina.

Earlier, The Netherlands defeated England 1-0 to cement seventh place.

The winner came from Hockey Stars Male Player of the Year 2017 nominee Mirco Pruijser in the third quarter.

England goalkeeper George Pinner received an award to mark his 100th cap.

The action continues tomorrow (Saturday) with Belgium and Spain taking to the field in the race for fifth place before the second semi-final.