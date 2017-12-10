The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Samsung are offering athletes the unique chance to tell their story at Pyeongchang 2018.

The campaign has been launched by "Proud Paralympian", the IPC’s athlete education programme, and aims to find six bloggers for Pyeongchang 2018.

The IPC ran a similar programmes for London 2012, Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016.

Athletes can enter the competition by submitting a 60-second film highlighting how they make a difference by changing perceptions and redefining the limits of what is possible.

The videos need to be submitted to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and include both hashtags #ProudParalympian and #PyeongChang2018.

Videos submitted via Facebook must be posted on the Proud Paralympian’s timeline.

Successful video entrees will provide a compelling story, including ow the athlete exceeds expectations on the field of play and how they break down barriers in daily life or in their community.

After submitting their videos, a panel of judges will draw up a shortlist, which will then be voted on by the public with the top six athletes becoming Paralympic bloggers at Pyeongchang 2018, due to take place between March 8 and 18.

The competition is open to any current or aspiring Paralympian for Pyeongchang 2018 over the age of 18.

Katja Saarinen, a member of the IPC Athletes Council, who will be on the judging panel, is excited by the idea of the campaign.

"This is a great opportunity for athletes to show the world what it means to be a Proud Paralympian, and help to raise the profile of Paralympic sport," she said.

"We believe that athletes can make a difference by changing perceptions, contributing towards a more inclusive society by redefining the limits of what is possible."

The winning athletes will be given a Samsung Galaxy Note 8, along with other Samsung products, on which to record behind-the-scenes videos at next year’s games, offering a unique insight into the life of a Paralympian.