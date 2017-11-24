The first national flagbearer to be named for the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Games is Italian Para-ice hockey player Florian Planker.

He was nominated to represent his country at the Paralympic Opening Ceremony by Luca Pancalli, the President of the Italian Paralympic Committee.

Born in Selva di Val Gardena, Bolzano, the 40-year-old had to have his left leg amputated at the age of 17 after a motorcycle accident.

He went on to compete at five Winter Paralympics - including Nagano 1998, Salt Lake City 2002 and Turin 2006 as an Alpine skier.

After moving to ice hockey he competed at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 as part of his country's team.

Florian Planker is hoping for a strong Italian showing at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

A super-G bronze medallist at Salt Lake City, he has won both the European title and a European silver medal at Para-ice hockey.

He hopes Italy can put in a strong performance at Pyeongchang 2018 when the Games begin in South Korea in March.

"I have practiced sport since I was four years old," said Planker, who added that sport had helped him to travel the world and meet others with disabilities.

"Despite being few, in Italy, to practice hockey, we can compete with countries that have a strong tradition in this sport."

Short track speed skater Arianna Fontana will be Italy's flagbearer at the Olympic Games.