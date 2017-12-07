Germany will be looking to continue their superb start to the men's International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup season on home snow in Titisee-Neustadt from tomorrow.

The country dominated the last leg of the campaign in Nizhny Tagil in Russia last weekend as Richard Freitag won the first event before Andreas Wellinger triumphed in the second.

Freitag was also second behind his compatriot in the latter competition and leads the overall World Cup standings on a tally of 270 points.

Wellinger sits second on 239 with Germany's combined efforts also seeing them top the Nations Cup pile on a total of 669.

Strong performances from the likes of Karl Geiger, Markus Eisenbichler, Stephan Leyhe and Pius Paschke this season have also highlighted the country's strength in depth during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic season.

Their success has come without top name Severin Freund, who will miss the whole season with an ACL tear.

Andreas Wellinger was one of two German winners in Russia last weekend ©Getty Images

Action in Titisee-Neustadt will begin with qualifying tomorrow where 50 places are on offer for Sunday's (December 10) final.

The third team event of the season will be held on Saturday (December 9) with Norway looking to complete a hat-trick of victories.

Looking to challenge the German contingent will be Austria's Stefan Kraft, the defending overall World Cup champion and reigning world champion who has a pair of bronze medals to his name so far this term to sit fourth in the standings.

Poland's Olympic champion Kamil Stoch will be hoping to trouble the podium for the first time since his silver medal at the season-opener on home snow in Wisla on November 19.

Norwegian jumper Daniel-André Tande, third in the overall rankings behind the two Germans, will also be looking to impress.