Tickets for the annual Four Hills ski jumping tournament are selling faster than ever before and some events have sold out, Organising Committee President Michael Maurer has claimed.

Maurer said the recent success of German athletes on the International Ski Federation Ski Jumping World Cup circuit had contributed to a significant increase in uptake for the four events.

Organisers are also predicting a record attendance on the opening day of the Four Hills competition in Oberstdorf in Germany on December 29.

As many as 15,000 spectators are expected to watch the qualifying session in the German resort.

"There's a huge run for tickets on all four locations and compared to the recent years we are currently selling more tickets than ever before," said Maurer.

"Everyone wants tickets for the New Year's event, some categories are already sold out."

The recent success of German ski jumpers, including Katharina Althaus, has led to a boom in ticket sales ©Getty Images

Oberstdorf will host the first leg of the Four Hills event from December 29 to 30.

The competition then heads to Garmisch-Partenkirchen for the second event from December 31 to January 1.

Following a day's break, the Four Hills tournament resumes in Innsbruck on January 3 and 4, before it concludes in Bischofshofen in Austria from January 5 to 6.

Part of the reason behind the recent increase in ticket sales is due to German victories at the Ski Jumping World Cup.

Katharina Althaus won two consecutive women's events in Lillehammer last weekend, while Richard Freitag also recorded a win on the men's side.

"The advance sale is better than ever," Oberstdorf Ski Club chairman Peter Kruijer said.

"If the German jumpers will now also win in Titisee-Neustadt, than the hype will really start."