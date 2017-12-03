Germany's Katharina Althaus recorded her second consecutive victory to clinch the overall mini-series crown at the International Ski Federation Ski Jumping World Cup in Lillehammer.

Althaus produced the longest jumps in both rounds as she registered efforts of 138.5 metres and 139.5m to finish on 308.2 points.

Maren Lundby, who won the first of the three competitions held in the 1994 Winter Olympic host city this weekend, took second place with 284.3 points.

It came after the Norwegian leaped 130m and 139m.

Third place was claimed by Sara Takanashi, who earned a podium place for the first time this season after her jumps of 137m and 136m were rewarded with a total of 275.8 points.

"It was a great start of the season with one second place and two victories," said Althaus.

"I jumped really well in Lillehammer.

"Today I posted longest jump in the competition and I am very satisfied with the performance."

Andreas Wellinger led a German one-two at the men's event in Russia ©Getty Images

In the men's event, held in Nizhny Tagil in Russia, Andreas Wellinger led a German one-two as he scored 275.7 points.

The Olympic gold medallist jumped 132m and 133.5m to end the competition at the summit of the podium.

Wellinger's compatriot Richard Freitag, winner of yesterday's event, could only manage second this time around after he earned 270.9 points following jumps of 131m and 138m.

Stefan Kraft of Austria, the double world champion, came through to take third on 263.5 points.

Kraft claimed bronze thanks to efforts of 128m and 133.5m.

The Ski Jumping World Cup season continues with a three-day men's event beginning in Titisee-Neustadt on Friday (December 8).