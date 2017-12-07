A limited edition of a card allowing foreigners to visit major tourist attractions in Seoul and Gangwon Province, the site for next year's Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, has been launched.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization have released the "Discover Seoul Pass with Pyeongchang" so that visitors can tour attractions in both the capital and the areas around where the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are taking place.

In addition to the existing Seoul Pass, a total of 61 discounts have been added to major tourist resorts, major tourist sites, transportation and additional incentives in the Gangwon Province such as Daegwallyeong Sheep Ranch and Jeongseon rail bike.

For the Seoul area, new benefits such as free access to the famous Seoul Square skating rink during winter and other benefits including discounts for the Paradise Casino Walkerhill and Merigold Hotel are included.

The price will remain the same as for the current Seoul Pass at ₩39,000 (£26/$36/€30) for 24 hours and 48 hours for ₩55,000 (£38/$50/€43).

The card will be available until March 31 next year and can be purchased at 25 offline sites such as CU convenience store in Incheon airport and Myeongdong Tourist Information Center offline and on a number of websites.

Daegwallyeong Sheep Ranch is one of the tourist attractions in the "Discover Seoul Pass with Pyeongchang" launched to coincide with the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Seoul Metropolitan Government

The "Discover Seoul Pass with Pyeongchang" is part of a joint tourism campaign operated by the the Seoul Metropolitan Government in conjunction with Gyeonggi and Gangwon and designed to capitalise on the opportunities offered by Pyeongchang 2018.

In addition, it will provide various services to enhance the convenience of travelers visiting Seoul and Pyeongchang, such as operating a temporary tourist information centre in the KTX station in Seoul.

"The limited edition of the 'Discover Seoul Pass' is designed to enhance the tourism competitiveness of Korea by attracting more tourists and simultaneously show foreign tourists the charms of the tourist attractions of both Seoul and Gangwon Province," said Ahn Jun-ho, director of the Tourism and Sports Department of the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

"Seoul will do its best as a gateway to connect Incheon and Pyeongchang."

The Olympic Games are due to take place between February 9 and 25 and the Paralympic Games March 9 to 18.