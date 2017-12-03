South Korea’s Lee Dae-hoon won an unprecedented third consecutive World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final title in Abidjan today after beating Russia’s Alexey Denisenko in the men’s under 68 kilograms gold medal match.

Lee triumphed 14-13 in a tense match at the Ivorian city’s Palais de Sports de Treichville.

Victory sees him add to his successes at the 2015 and 2016 Grand Prix Finals in Mexico City and Baku respectively.

Chinese Taipei’s Yu-jen Huang beat Belgium’s Jaouad Achab to the bronze medal.

The other men’s event held today was that in the over 80kg category and saw Russia’s Vladislav Larin come out on top at the expense of South Korea’s In Kyo-don, who has recently won a battle against cancer.

Following a point-less three rounds, Larin scored on the retreat in golden point with a crafty round kick to the body.

Niger’s Abdoul Issoufou defeated Iran’s Sajjad Mardani in the bronze medal contest.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones won the women's under 57kg event ©World Taekwondo

In the final of the women’s under 57kg category, two-time Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones of Great Britain overcome Spain’s Marta Calvo Gomez 26-7.

Jones, who beat Calvo Gomez’s now-retired sister Eva in the Rio 2016 Olympic final, has now won two Grand Prix titles in a row.

It follows her gold medal-winning performance at the London leg in October.

In the women’s under 57kg bronze medal match, Russia’s Tatiana Kudashova defeated compatriot Ekaterina Kim in overtime after a 9-9 draw in regulation time.

The big surprise of the evening came in the women’s under 67kg final as China’s Yunfei Guo overcame Rio 2016 gold medallist and 2015 world champion Oh Hye-ri of South Korea.

The 2014 Asian Games champion claimed a tremendous 31-9 victory over her opponent.

Home favourite Ruth Gbagbi beat the United States’ Paige McPherson to the bronze medal.

The 2017 World Taekwondo Gala Awards are scheduled to take place in Abidjan tomorrow.

They will be followed by the World Taekwondo Team Championships, which are scheduled to take place on Tuesday (December 5) and Wednesday (December 6).