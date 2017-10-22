Olympic champion Cheick Sallah Cissé beat world champion Maksim Khramtcov in the men’s under 80 kilograms final as action concluded today at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix series event here.

The Ivorian proved too strong for his Russian opponent in claiming a 14-11 victory.

Khramtcov, the gold medallist at the World Taekwondo Championships held in Muju in South Korea earlier this year, had gone 2-0 in front before Cissé fought back to race into a 9-3 lead come the end of the first period.

Cissé extended his advantage to eight points by the conclusion of the second period and although Khramtcov reduced the deficit considerably in the third, it proved to be in vain.

A 23-7 win over Spain’s Raul Martinez Garcia saw Cissé reach the final, while Khramtcov earned his place in the gold medal match courtesy of a 33-19 victory over three-time European champion Aaron Cook of Moldova.

Cook received strong backing from the home crowd with the British Olympic Association having cleared him to represent Moldova in 2015.

He represented his country of birth at Beijing 2008 before talk of a possible nationality switch arose after he was controversially snubbed for London 2012 by British selectors.

Cook was ranked world number one at the time but missed out on competing at his home Games when Lutalo Muhammad, then the world number 59, was selected instead.

Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit thrashed Serbia’s Tijana Bogdanovic in the women's under 49kg final at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in London ©World Taekwondo

In the women’s under 49kg final, Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit cruised to victory over Serbia’s Tijana Bogdanovic.

Wongpattanakit, the 2015 world champion at under 46kg, was dominant throughout on her way to a convincing 44-6 win.

She had earlier beaten Brazil’s Iris Tang Sing 21-12 in the semi-finals.

Bogdanovic, the Rio 2016 silver medallist, defeated Turkey’s Rukiye Yildirim 25-16 in the other last-four encounter.

Hosts Great Britain finished top of the overall medal standings with three golds.

Ivory Coast, Jordan, Russia, South Korea and Thailand all claimed one each.

Abidjan in the Ivory Coast is scheduled to host the Grand Prix Final on December 2 and 3.

It precedes the World Team Championships, are due to take place on December 5 and 6.