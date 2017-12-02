Ivory Coast's Cheick Sallah Cissé delighted the home crowd to win a thrilling under 80 kilograms gold medal at his home World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Abidjan this evening.

The 24-year-old battled to victory against Russian opponent Maxim Khramtsov, the under 74kg world champion, in gruelling circumstances at the Palais de Sports de Treichville.

It came in a topsy-turvy encounter subject to a lengthy delay in the second round due to a problem with the electronic scoring system.

Cissé initially trailed before fighting back later in the round and moving further ahead in the third.

Khramtsov briefly drew level in the third before two spinning headkicks propelled the Ivorian to a 33-28 victory.

It came in a bout taking place in a raucous atmosphere as locals strove to catch a glimpse of one of the country's greatest athletes in action.

Bianca Walkden, right, was among other winners today

Britain's world champion Bianca Walkden also completed a brilliant season in winning form by winning the women's over 67kg division.

Walkden beat the London 2012 Olympic champion Milica Mandić of Serbia 7-6 in the semi-final before a final victory over Da-Bin Lee of South Korea.

She triumphed 16-9 to complete a clean sweep of Grand Prix successes this year.

Results have not yet been published.

