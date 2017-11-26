Slovenia's Jernej Damjan, 20th in the qualification round on day one of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup in Ruka in Finland managed to pull off an unlikely victory and the title with the last effort of the competition today.

The 34-year-old, the third oldest competitor in the event and last on the starting list, had last won a World Cup gold medal at Sapporo in 2013-2014.

He managed to post two excellent jumps of 140 and 142 metres respectively for 148.2 and 153.2 points, giving him a combined score of 301.4, to claim the first place on the podium.

Norway's Johann Andre Forfang had been the favourite going into the final day of the event after coming second in qualifying before being involved in the Norway side that won the team event yesterday.

Austria's Stefan Kraft recorded the longest jump for the third day in a row at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Ruka but finished only 13th overall ©Getty Images

His first jump of 136.5m for 145.5 points put him on the backfoot meaning his final attempt of 142m, earning 153.1 points, was not enough for him to win the gold medal.

The honour of longest jump of the day was once again taken by reigning world champion Stefan Kraft of Austria with a distance of 145m.

This means that Kraft recorded the longest jump on each of the three days of competition in Ruka, although he had to settle for 13th overall.

The next FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event is due to begin on Thursday (November 30) in Lillehammer in Norway.