Bobsleigh athletes Aleksandr Kas’yanov, Aleksei Pushkarev and Ilivir Khuzin have been sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Disciplinary Commission over the Sochi 2014 doping scandal.

The trio were part of the Russian four-man bobsleigh team which finished in fourth place at the Olympic Games.

Their line-up was completed by Maxim Belugin.

The decision to sanction the team has added significance, with the squad having been due to be moved into the bronze medal position.

It followed Russia's gold medal winning four-man team having been disqualified earlier this week.

Gold medal winning pilot Alexander Zubkov, Aleksei Negodailo and Dmitrii Trunenkov were sanctioned by the IOC earlier this month.

Their crew also included Alexey Voyevoda.

Latvia are in line to be promoted from silver to gold in the four-man event following their disqualification, with their team including Oskars Melbārdis, Arvis Vilkaste, Daumants Dreiškens and Jānis Strenga.

The United States four-man team of Steven Holcomb, Steven Langton, Curtis Tomasevicz and Christopher Fogt are set to be upgraded to silver.

Holcomb could be posthumously upgraded to silver after he tragically died in May.

Britain are now expected to move up to the bronze medal position, with their crew of John Jackson, Bruce Tasker, Stuart Benson and Joel Fearon having initially finished fifth.

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) have today imposed provisional suspensions on bobsleigh athletes Zubkov, Negodailo, Trunenkov and Olga Stulneva, as well as skeleton athlete Sergei Chudinov.

It follows the athletes being sanctioned by the IOC Disciplinary Commission.

“The former athletes have the right to a Provisional Hearing on the matter of the provisional suspension,” an IBSF statement read.

“All athletes are retired and will therefore not be competing in the current season.

“Nevertheless the provisional suspension does not allow them to attend any IBSF event in any capacity.”

The sanction would impact on Zubkov, who is the President of the Russian Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.

He attended the latest IBSF World Cup event in Whistler last weekend, but would be prevented from being accredited for future events while the suspension is in place.

More follows