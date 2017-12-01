The accreditation of the Bucharest Laboratory has been provisionally suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) due to non-compliance.

In a statement, WADA revealed the provisional suspension came into effect on Wednesday (November 29).

It prohibits the laboratory from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples.

WADA did not reveal exact details about why the facility's accreditation has been provisionally suspended other than it had failed to meet the international standard for laboratories.

"The provisional suspension will remain in place pending disciplinary proceedings being carried out by an independent Disciplinary Committee, which will be mandated to make a recommendation to the Chair of the WADA Executive Committee regarding the status of the Laboratory’s WADA accreditation," the statement read.

WADA said any samples which have not yet been tested, samples currently undergoing a confirmation procedure and any which have returned an adverse analytical finding would now have to be transferred to another accredited laboratory.

The provisional ban of the laboratory in Bucharest by WADA prohibits it from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples ©Getty Images

"This is in order to ensure continued high quality sample analysis, which also helps preserve athletes’ confidence in this process and of the wider anti-doping system," WADA's statement added.

The laboratory in the Romanian capital was officially accredited by WADA in July 2009.

It became the 35th laboratory in the world to be accredited by the organisation.

The facility had completed the requirements outlined by WADA, a process which began in 2008.

Bucharest's Laboratory becomes the sixth to have its accreditation provisionally suspended or suspended by WADA.

Laboratories in Bogota, Lisbon, Mexico City and Paris are currently suspended.

The facility in Moscow had its accreditation revoked following Russia's doping scandal.

Its accreditation was, however, partially reinstated in May last year to allow it to resume analysis of blood samples.