Olympic silver medallists The Netherlands proved too strong for hosts New Zealand to win the Women's Hockey World League Final today in Auckland.

The Dutch team, the world's number one ranked side, were never completely dominant against plucky opponents in front of a packed crowd at the Harbour Hockey Stadium.

They eventually proved too strong and resilient in a 3-0 victory.

Kelly Jonker, Maria Verschoor and Laurien Leurink each scored although the foundations of the success were built by a defensive masterclass.

The Dutch end the tournament having scored 18 goals and conceded none.

"We can say what a great team effort," said captain Marloes Keetels afterwards.

"You don't realise while you are playing but on reflection conceding no goals is quite an achievement."

It marked the country's second World League victory after their triumph in the inaugural seasons in 2012 and 2013.

South Korea beat England 1-0 in the bronze medal match.

Kim Jongeun scored the only goal of the match.