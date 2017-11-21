Defending champions Argentina claimed a comfortable 4-1 win over Germany as the quarter-final line-up was confirmed at the Women's Hockey World League Final in Auckland.

Argentina ensured they topped Pool B with a 100 per cent record as they dispatched the Germans with ease at the North Harbour Hockey Stadium.

England picked up their first win of the tournament as they beat China 4-1 in the other match held today.

Argentina will face hosts New Zealand in the last eight tomorrow, while Germany play South Korea.

England will go up against the United States by virtue of their third-place finish and Olympic silver medallists The Netherlands entertain China on Thursday (November 23).

After a tense opening to the match, Argentina struck twice in two minutes against Germany to seize control of the contest.

Julia Gomes put the South Americans in front after she converted a clever assist from Noel Barrionnuevo.

England recorded their first win of the tournament by beating China ©FIH

Gomes then turned provider as her drag flick was touched into the goal from a penalty corner by Maria Granatto.

Goals from Delfina Merino and Maria Ortiz put the result of the match beyond any doubt, although there was still time for Nike Lorenz to score a consolation late on for Germany.

"We really deserved this win," said Granatto.

"It's really good for us to be on top of the table.

"Now we play New Zealand who are a really strong team, but we are improving with each game so are we feeling really confident and looking forward to the match.

