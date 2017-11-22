New Zealand stunned defending champions Argentina with a shock 2-1 victory to reach the semi-finals of the Women's Hockey World League Final in Auckland.

The host nation fought back from a goal down to progress to the last four of the tournament at the North Harbour Hockey Stadium.

They were joined in booking a place in the semi-finals by South Korea, who beat Germany in a shootout.

Argentina came into their clash with New Zealand as the favourites and the South American side made a fast start as Delfina Merino opened the scoring after just two minutes.

The Argentinian team dominated the opening exchanges put could not find a second as they found goalkeeper Sally Rutherford in fine form.

New Zealand gradually grew into the contest and two goals in the space of a minute helped them turn the match on its head.

Brooke Neal restored parity after 32 minutes as she stroked the ball home before Stacey Michelson cleverly converted a penalty corner to put the home side in front.

Argentina went in search of an equaliser and peppered the New Zealand defence but the hosts held firm to complete a superb victory.

South Korea overcame Germany in a shootout to progress to the last four ©FIH

"We haven’t ever lost a quarter-final but it was heart failure watching the last ten minutes," said New Zealand coach Mark Hager.

"We were always in the game - the girls stood up and did what we asked them to do - except the last ten minutes.

"I thought goalkeeper Sally Rutherford was sensational for us.

"It was all about getting over a hurdle and we did that tonight.”

In the other quarter-final to take place today, South Korea overcame Germany in a shootout after the match ended all square at 3-3

Nike Lorenz broke the deadlock for Germany before Cho Hye-jin levelled for South Korea shortly after.

Jang Hee-sun put South Korea back in front but their lead did not last long as Marie Maevers quickly equalised.

Maevers continued the topsy-turvy nature of the match as she gave Germany the upper hand with her side's third but South Korea hit back once more through Park Seung-a.

Neither side could find a winner and the game went to a shootout, which South Korea won 3-1 to seal a semi-final berth.

England will go up against the United States and Olympic silver medallists The Netherlands entertain China in the last two quarter-finals tomorrow.