Olympic silver medallists The Netherlands sealed their place in the last four of the Women's Hockey World League Final after they comfortably beat China in Auckland.

The Dutch side were in ruthless form on their way to a dominant 4-0 victory at the North Harbour Hockey Stadium.

They were joined in the semi-finals by England, who narrowly ousted the United States 2-1 in the other match to take place today.

The Netherlands will play South Korea in the last four, while England go up against New Zealand after the host nation stunned defending champions Argentina yesterday.

China set their stall out to defend against the Dutch team but the reigning European champions found a way through early on as Lidewij Welten put her team 1-0 in front.

A clever finish from Marloes Keetels doubled The Netherlands' advantage before Caia Van Maasaaker's drag-flick put the result of the match beyond any doubt.

Frederique Matla added a fourth late on to cap off a resounding performance from the world's number one ranked team.

England overcame the US to reach the last four ©FIH

"I think we played very well," said Keetels.

"We were very effective at the penalty corners, scoring many goals.

"I am very proud of the team – I’m just very happy to be in the semi-final.

"We had a lot of goal-scorers and worked well together as a team today.

"The defence kept a clean sheet which is another positive from our performance.”

England took the lead in their clash with the US in the seventh minute through a well-worked goal from Sophie Bray.

England then made the US pay for missing two opportunities from penalty corners as Bray scored her second of the game after 41 minutes.

Melissa Gonzalez halved the deficit 13 minutes later but the US were unable to find an equaliser as England held on for a tense win.

England's semi-final clash with New Zealand is scheduled to take place tomorrow, while the Dutch face South Korea on Saturday (November 25).