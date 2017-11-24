Janez Kocijančič has been elected permanent President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) by acclamation to replace Patrick Hickey today.

Kocijančič, the 76-year-old Slovenian who has served as acting President since August 2016, was uncontested for the position at the body's General Assembly here.

Niels Nygaard of Denmark was elected vice-president after securing 27 of 50 possible votes in a two-horse race.

Dutch opponent André Bolhuis received 21 votes while there was also one invalid ballot cast.

Italy's Raffaele Pagnozzi and Kikis Lazarides of Cyprus were also both elected unopposed for the respective secretary general and treasurer roles.

Elections for the other Executive Committee roles are ongoing.

More follows