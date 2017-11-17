Olympic silver medallists The Netherlands began their pursuit of the Women's Hockey World League Final title with a comfortable 4-0 victory over hosts New Zealand in Auckland.

The world number one-ranked side sent out a warning to the rest of the competing nations with a confident display in Pool A at the Harbour Hockey Stadium.

A superb field goal reverse strike across the face from an acute angle from Kelly Jonker gave the Dutch the lead before Maartje Krekelaar doubled their advantage shortly after.

Frederique Matla put the result of the match beyond all doubt with a third after 39 minutes and Jonker then got her second to put the gloss on a resounding win for the reigning World Cup champions.

"New Zealand were the better team in the first quarter," said Jonker.

"I was really happy that I scored when I did because my goal opened up the game."

The United States and South Korea drew 1-1 in the other match held today ©USA Field Hockey

In the other match to take place on the opening day of the tournament, a late Yesol Cha goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for South Korea in their clash with the United States.

The US went in front when they scored from their first penalty corner as Erin Matson’s skilful strike from a Lauren Moyer rebound flew into the net.

South Korea then went in pursuit of an equaliser and Park Seung-a should have levelled after 43 minutes but shot wide.

Eventually, their pressure told but they were made to wait until two minutes from the end when Cha Ye-sol scored a dramatic late goal.

Four matches are scheduled to take place when the event continues tomorrow.

Defending World League champions Argentina make their entrance to the tournament as they go up against China, while England play Germany in Pool B.

New Zealand face South Korea and the US entertain The Netherlands in Pool A.