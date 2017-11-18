The Netherlands made it two victories from two at the Women's Hockey World League Final in Auckland as they saw off the United States 2-0.

After victory over hosts New Zealand on day one yesterday at the Harbour Hockey Stadium, the Dutch doubled up with a second Pool A success.

The world number one-ranked side and Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallists went in front after 18 minutes when Maartje Krekelaar fired into the top of the net follwoing a defensive scramble.

The 22-year-old then doubled her side's tally by flicking home in the 37th minute.

It means the Dutch top the pool with the US left on a point after drawing their opener with South Korea yesterday.

"The first half was very tough with USA," said Krekelaar.

"They're a very hard working team but in the second half we found our rhythm."

The South Koreans recorded their first victory as they inflicted a second defeat on the host nation with a 2-1 success.

New Zealand were in charge for large periods but the Koreans struck twice in as many minutes to leave the Kiwis, who had taken the lead, stunned.

Stacey Michelson netted after 36 minutes to put the home side on course but they were rocked by the double-salvo.

Germany began their campaign with victory against England ©FIH

After 51 minutes Cho Hyejin drove home from high in the circle and a Seunga Park strike then turned the game on its head.

Today also saw the first matches in Pool B with Germany and Argentina registering victories.

Germany defeated an England side containing players from Olympic champions Great Britain 2-0.

They scored twice from penalty corners with Charlotte Stapenhorst and Nike Lorenz scoring on 51 minutes and four minutes from time respectively.

Argentina proved too strong for China with a 3-0 victory.

Noel Barrionuevo converted from a penalty corner with the match just three minutes old and it was 2-0 after 18 minutes when Martina Cavallero bamboozled the Chinese defence with a jinxing run.

Maria Granatto reacted first to a rebound to add some extra gloss in the third quarter.

The second matches in Pool B will be played tomorrow with England facing Argentina and Germany playing China.

All eight sides in the pool phase will reach the quarter finals with the group games determining who plays who.