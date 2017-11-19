Defending champions Argentina claimed a narrow victory over England in their second match of the Women's Hockey World League Final in Auckland.

Argentina made a fine start to the tournament when they overcame China 3-0 in their first match, but faced a tough battle against England at the North Harbour Hockey Stadium.

There was little to separate the two teams throughout the Pool B encounter, with the score remaining goalless heading into the final quarter.

Delfina Merino proved the match winner, with the Argentinian snatching victory in the 57th minute of the tie, as she fired beyond England’s goalkeeper Maddie Hinch.

“It was really hard for us to score one goal,” said Merino.

“We had a lot of the ball and a lot of opportunities.

“I put three shots high – we missed a number of corners - it was just not going in.

“We waited until the last few minutes to get our goal, but the good thing about this team is that we keep fighting to the end.”

The result placed Argentina second in the Pool B standings, just behind Germany on goal difference.

The German team eased to victory over China, with two early strikes from Marie Mävers setting up a comfortable victory.

Germany eased to victory over China in their second Pool B match ©IBSF

Teresa Martin added a third goal in the match to wrap up the victory.

Germany and Argentina will go head-to-head to top the standings on Tuesday (November 21), with both sides yet to concede a goal.

China and England will then look to claim their first victories of the tournament, which they would hope to give themselves an easier quarter-final tie.

Pool A will resume tomorrow with hosts New Zealand seeking to claim their first win when they face the United States.

The Netherlands could seal top spot should they beat second place South Korea/