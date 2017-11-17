A new compliance code for organisations who have signed the World Anti-Doping Code has been officially adopted here.

The International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS) means it will be easier for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to take action against bodies like the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) when they break the rules.

The ISCCS was adopted by the WADA Executive Committee and formally approved by the full 38-member WADA Foundation Board.

It is due to come into effect on April 1 next year.

The ISCCS has been developed in response to claims that WADA did not have the necessary structures in place to punish RUSADA following allegations that they were complicit in a state-sponsored doping scheme before the 2014 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Sochi.

The ISCCS will specify a range of graded, predictable and proportionate sanctions for cases of non-compliance and, a process for determining non-compliance and consequences which WADA believes will make it easier to take action in the future.

These can range from a six-month probation period for minor infringements of the World Anti-Doping Code to suspension in the most serious cases like RUSADA.

RUSADA have been declared non-compliant by WADA, putting in doubt their participation in next year's Winter Olympic and Paralympics Games in Pyeongchang.

The new International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories adopted by WADA is a direct response to the Russian doping crisis and means it should be easier to take decisive action in the future ©Getty Images

"WADA believes that this framework responds to the appeal by athletes and other stakeholders for a clear and transparent procedure, which, once enacted, will hold signatories to a similar high standard for ensuring clean sport as athletes are today," WADA President Sir Craig Reedie said.

"Of course, while this framework could ultimately result in sanctioning sports and nations for non-compliance; as the leader of clean sport, WADA’s focus will continue to be one of ensuring compliance."

The consultation process has been overseen by WADA’s independent Compliance Review Committee.

They had only launched the consultation process in May.

More than 660 organisations have signed the World Anti-Doping Code.

These include the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, all International Federations and all IOC-recognised International Federations, National Olympic and Paralympic Committees and National Anti-Doping Organisations.

"Athletes have been very clear with us that, just as they are expected to uphold high standards of compliance with anti-doping rules, so too must signatories be held to similar high standards within the Code," Olivier Niggli, director general of WADA, said.

"The International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories is a direct response to this athlete appeal.

"Through an extensive stakeholder consultation process, we developed a robust Standard in a record time of six months.

"We believe that this Standard will be a game changer and its unanimous approval reflects the level of importance that WADA stakeholders have given it and their commitment to the fight against doping."