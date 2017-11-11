The ticketing trial of former Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) President Patrick Hickey in Brazil has reportedly been suspended.

It means that proceedings due to take place in Rio de Janeiro on November 29 have now been placed on hold.

This comes after Kevin Mallon, an executive at THG Sports, was reportedly granted an injunction to suspend the case against him.

According to the Irish Times, the Supreme Court in Brasilia confirmed that the injunction "extends to all of the accused in this process".

Lawyers representing Mallon gained the injunction after claiming they were "unable to build their client's defence".

This was reportedly due to no evidence being offered or any clarity in his alleged involvement in a crime.

Mallon was arrested in Brazil in August with police alleging that more than 700 tickets, organised in envelopes and marked for sale, were found in a safe with him.

He was later charged with ambush marketing, ticket touting, tax evasion, criminal association and larceny.

THG were the Irish authorised ticket reseller (ATR) for the London 2012 and Sochi 2014 Olympics, but were not selected for Rio 2016 so had no rights to sell tickets.

It is alleged by Brazilian police that Pro10 Sports Management, the Dublin-based company who were selected, were just a "front operation" to conceal THG's involvement.

Hickey is facing charges of theft, tax evasion, money-laundering and criminal association after hundreds of tickets to Olympic events at Rio 2016 were seized by police.

The former European Olympic Committees (EOC) President denies wrongdoing.

The news comes after an injunction in the case involving Kevin Mallon ©Getty Images

The 72-year-old is now in Ireland and will not return to Brazil for the trial, proposing he participates via Skype.

It is now unclear as to when the trial will begin, with the case expected to remain "on hold" until the issues raised are resolved.

Hickey remains temporarily self-suspended as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but has vacated his position on the organisation's Executive Board.

He is also due to be formally replaced as EOC President by Janez Kocijančič at an election due to be held later this month in Zagreb.

The Slovenian has been Acting President since Hickey temporarily stood down following his arrest during Rio 2016.

Hickey resigned as head of the OCI and from his position as first vice-president of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) as he fights the case.

ANOC officials admitted last week that the loan they paid to Hickey last year, to allow him to receive bail and return from Brazil to Ireland for medical reasons, may not be repaid.

Hickey, however, has claimed he is confident it will be refunded to the organisation.

The payment was "unanimously approved" by ANOC President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah and all ANOC vice-presidents on medical and humanitarian grounds via a postal vote last November.

It was claimed at the time it was a loan which will be paid back in full.