Dancer Ivan Sivak has won the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) Allianz Athlete of the Month prize for October.

The Ukrainian captured an emotional first world title at the World Para Dance Sport Championships in Malle in Belgium.

He triumphed in the men's singles class two in his first World Championship outing as an individual dancer following the death of his wife and dance partner Nadiia a year ago.

Sivak also won bronze in the men's freestyle class two and received 52 per cent of the public vote in an IPC poll to win the Allianz gong.

A dancer had never before won the IPC's monthly prize.

Italian archer Alberto Simonelli was also among the nominees ©Getty Images

Mongolian taekwondo player Enkhtuya Khurelbaatar was second in the voting with 45 per cent, after she won gold at the World Para Championships in London.

Italian archer Alberto Simonelli, Japanese Para-ice hockey player Wataru Horie and Danish taekwondo fighter Lisa Gjessing were also on October’s shortlist.

Nominations for the award are compiled from submissions by National Paralympic Committees and International Federations, before the public vote.

Archer Zahra Nemati of Iran won in September.