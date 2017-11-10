South Korea's Culture Minister Do Jong-whan is expected to travel to New York City to sign the Olympic Truce at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The official will likely depart tomorrow, with the signing of the Truce due to take place at the UN's headquarters on November 13.

Do is expected to be joined by Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee Hee-beom and figure skater Kim Yuna during the visit, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The latter is an honorary ambassador for the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February, and secured ladies' singles gold at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics, before taking silver at Sochi 2014.

The Greek Olympic Truce tradition dates back to the eighth century BC, and has since served as a sacred principle of the Olympic Games.

It was updated by the International Olympic Committee in 1992, before they set up the international organisation Olympic Truce in 2000 to honour the tradition.

"All conflicts ceased during the period of the Truce, which began seven days prior to the opening of the Olympic Games and ended on the seventh day following the closing of the Games, so that athletes, artists, their relatives and pilgrims could travel safely to the Olympic Games and afterwards return to their countries," the UN state.

The signing of the Truce will come at a time when tensions are high on the Korean Peninsula.

Concerns have risen in the region following a series of missile tests by North Korea in recent months.

The Olympic Truce will be signed at the United Nations headquarters in New York ©Getty Images

Matters have escalated further by the increasingly threatening rhetoric between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Do is expected to host a reception and give press interviews during his stay in New York, the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said.

The delegation will also conduct promotional activities for the Winter Olympics, as they seek to boost interest in next year's Games.

The Winter Olympics will take place from February 9 to 25, with the Paralympics following from March 9 to 18.