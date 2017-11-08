A new world ranking system devised by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) is due to come into operation from January 1, 2018.

This decision has now been officially approved by the body's ruling Executive Committee despite the voicing of reservations by leading athletes earlier this year.

According to the ITTF, the new system will be "more simplified and comprehensive" and will create a "dynamic" ranking "based on athlete’s performance and results during the entire year, encouraging players to participate as inactivity affects each position".

In a system broadly comparable to the one used in tennis, players will receive points based purely on the final positions they reach in a tournament.

The points available are then inflated depending in the importance of that specific tournament.

Only the best eight results will be considered on a 12-month rotating basis.





This marks a dramatic shift from the previous system in which players won or lost points depending on the strength of their opponent in a particular match.

As well as focusing on their overall performance in a tournament, the new system also encourages players to participate in more events on the ITTF World Tour.

A special protected status is still possible, however, in cases of injury or pregnancy.

The ITTF believe that a "high-level of competition and sports presentation, assured by the constant participation of its top players at events, will maximise exposure and promotion through TV, social media and traditional media".

"Coupled with the more frequent shifts along the world ranking, it will be in the benefit of sports development to count on a larger variety of nationalities and higher presence of players proceeding from all continents," a statement added.

"This will in turn improve the popularity and global reach of the sport, leading to substantial increase in prize money for players and generate more interest of more countries to focus on professional development."

Players who compete in fewer international events, such as Fang Bo of China, will be penalised under the new rankings system ©Getty Images

Concerns have been raised that players may risk injury by competing in more international events - as well as participating in more financially lucrative domestic or regional leagues.

Germany's world number three Dimitrij Ovtcharov was among those to publicly question the system when it was first mooted earlier this year, due to the fluctuations it would permit.

China's Fang Bo, for instance, is ranked 10th in the world under the current system but would slump to 54th under the new one, if it was introduced this month.