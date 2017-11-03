Athletes competing in ice events at next year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang will start moving into the Gangneung Olympic Village in late January, it has been revealed as the first images of its facilities since its completion were unveiled.

Construction at the Olympic Village in Gangneung, due to be the home of curling, ice hockey, figure skating and speed skating during the Games, was finished in September.

The nine buildings which make up the Village, built in the neighborhood of Gyo-dong, range from 22 to 25 stories and contain a total of 922 housing units.

Organisers claim a total of 2,717 people can stay there.

There will be an operational section, including a welcome centre, the transport mall and the athletes' dining area, and a residential section.

Choi Seung-yeong, the Olympic Village facility team manager, claimed only finishing touches, such as bringing in additional furniture and landscaping, were left before it is ready to welcome athletes.

These tasks are set to be completed by December 20, Choi promised.

"We tried to build the Olympic Village as near as possible to both downtown and to the Gangneung expressway interchange," said Choi.

"It takes about 10 minutes by car from the Village to the venues.

"Because this is where the athletes will sleep, we tried to make it a quiet and relaxing place.

"Athletes are scheduled to move in starting January 26 next year."

Accommodation has been one of the main concerns in the build-up to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, scheduled to begin with the Opening Ceremony on February 9 and conclude on February 25.

In May, National Olympic Committees expressed fears about a shortage of beds at the main Athletes' Village for Pyeongchang 2018.

A lack of hotels in mountain clusters, was could mean that vital team officials and coaches will have to stay in the Gangneung coastal cluster, is another issue which has been raised.

Pyeongchang 2018 are aiming to address these with the building of new hotels but it was revealed in July that 11 still need to be completed before the Games.