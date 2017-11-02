By Duncan Mackay, Nick Butler, Dan Palmer and Michael Pavitt at the Hilton Prague
Opening day of ANOC General Assembly
Timeline
- 2 hours ago: ANOC General Assembly set to begin
- 2 hours ago: Czech Deputy Foreign Minister to attend ANOC General Assembly opening
- 2 hours ago: ANOC Executive Council agree to introduce new independent Ethics Commission
- 1 hour ago: Sir John Dawanincura receives ANOC Merit Award
- 1 hour ago: Julio Maglione appointed ANOC senior vice-president to replace Hickey
- 1 hour ago: Sheikh Ahmad reveals support from ANOC Executive Council
- 1 hour ago: ANOC General Assembly give round of applause in support of Sheikh Ahmad
- 1 hour ago: Bach claims difference between Rio 2016 and now regarding Russian doping
- 1 hour ago: Bach calls for "fair procedure" against Russia during doping probe
- 1 hour ago: Bach claims it is unacceptable sanctions being demanded in public domain
- 19 minutes ago: European Olympic Committees criticises calls for "collective" doping punishments
