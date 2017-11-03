By Duncan Mackay, Nick Butler, Dan Palmer and Michael Pavitt at the Hilton Prague
Second day of ANOC General Assembly
Timeline
- 4 hours ago: Second day of ANOC General Assembly set to begin
- 3 hours ago: Athletes will travel on buses from airport at Pyoengchang 2018
- 3 hours ago: Pyeongchang 2018 President "committed to achieving full stadiums"
- 2 hours ago: First Tokyo 2020 venue to be completed in March
- 2 hours ago: Beijing 2022 a "priority" for Chinese Government
- 2 hours ago: Martin to step down as OCI chief executive
- 2 hours ago: Miro outlines Olympic Solidarity support for quadrennial cycle
- 1 hour ago: Zhukov claims Russia will not compete under neutral flag at Pyeongchang 2018
- 59 minutes ago: IOC seeking to shift the responsibility for ticket sales from NOCs to Organising Committees
- 49 minutes ago: IOC Executive Board agree to launch Olympic Festivals project
