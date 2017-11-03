Fact of the day

During the Italian rowing team's celebration after winning the quadruple sculls at Seoul 1988, David Tizzano was thrown into the water and lost his Olympic gold medal on the muddy bottom of the Han River. A South Korean diver, working as a security guard at the regatta course, retrieved it after a 50-minute search. Eight years later, in Atlanta, Tizzano won a second gold medal in the double scull.