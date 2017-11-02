By Duncan Mackay, Nick Butler, Dan Palmer and Michael Pavitt at the Forum Karlin
ANOC Annual Awards Ceremony
Timeline
- 2 hours ago: ANOC Awards Ceremony set to begin
- 1 hour ago: Osman wins Best Female Athlete in Africa award
- 1 hour ago: Le Clos secures men's Best Male Athlete in Africa.
- 1 hour ago: Triple jump world champion Rojas named Best Female Athlete in Americas
- 1 hour ago: Trinidad and Tobago 4x400m team win Best Men's Athlete in Americas
- 43 minutes ago: Sjöström clinches Best Female European athlete award
- 38 minutes ago: Austria skier star Hirscher named Best Male Athlete in Europe
- 33 minutes ago: Judo world champion Song named Best Female Athlete for Asia
- 24 minutes ago: High jumper Barshim scoops Best Male Award for Asia
- 6 minutes ago: Rugby star Goss named Best Female Oceania Athlete
- 8 seconds ago: Best Oceania Male Athlete named as New Zealand rower Manson
View latest updates