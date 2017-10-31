The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) will be allowed to exercise their membership rights at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly, due to start here this week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board have ruled.

But all other measures regarding their provisional suspension imposed on COB earlier this month following the arrest of then President Carlos Nuzman.

The decision will enable the COB to participate in the ANOC General Assembly here in the Czech Republic capital, due to begin on Thursday (November 2).

They will also be able to participate in the Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) General Assembly here on Saturday (November 4).

Nuzman, a 75-year-old former lawyer and President of Rio 2016, was arrested, along with Rio 2016 general director Leonardo Gryner, for alleged involvement in a vote-buying scandal connected to the city's successful bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A Brazilian court ordered that Nuzman be conditionally released from jail on October 20, two days after he was officially charged with corruption, tax evasion, money laundering and running a criminal organisation.

He has now left prison but remains forbidden from leaving Rio de Janeiro, as well as being unable to visit premises of the COB and Rio 2016.

Nuzman resigned from his posts as COB and Rio 2016 President to fight the charges.

He was also suspended as an honorary member of the IOC.

An Extraordinary General Assembly was held by the COB on October 11, where vice-president Paulo Wanderley Teixeira was confirmed as Nuzman’s replacement.

Teixeira is due to serve the remainder of Nuzman’s current term until 2020.

The COB were provisionally suspended by the IOC after the arrest of their former President Carlos Nuzman ©Getty Images

A new Statutory Commission was established by the COB to propose new statues within 40 days.

The IOC Executive Board stated that the COB has been "fully cooperative and immediately took a series of actions" to address their concerns.

They also highlighted that the COB has agreed to a specific review of their internal situation and accounts for the period 2008 to 2010, when the alleged vote-buying scandal is claimed to have occurred.

This is aimed at proving the COB was not involved in any manner whatsoever in any of the allegations and charges against Nuzman.

"In this regard, the COB - together with an independent auditor - has already conducted a preliminary investigation which confirms that the COB accounts were properly audited and approved by the COB General Assembly and that, at this stage, no element has been found in relation to the ongoing case of Mr Nuzman," an IOC statement read.

"In addition, the COB decided to undertake a complete review of the audits conducted during this period, and needs some time to finalise this work together with the auditor.

"There will be no decision about the final lifting of the provisional suspension of the COB by the IOC until this process is finished."

The COB will not receive subsidies and payment, although their athletes are free to compete at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Brazilian and French authorities allege that the official helped pay $2 million (£1.5 million/€1.7 million) in bribes to try to influence the votes of African members of the IOC before the vote in Copenhagen in 2009, where Rio de Janeiro were awarded the Games ahead of Chicago, Madrid and Tokyo.

Nuzman is suspected by Brazilian prosecutors of being the main link between Arthur Cesar de Menezes Soares Filho, a businessman nicknamed "King Arthur", and Senegal's former International Association of Athletics Federations President Lamine Diack.

Diack was a voting member of the IOC at the time Rio was awarded the Olympic and Paralympic Games at the IOC Session in Copenhagen eight years ago.

De Menezes allegedly provided at least $1.5 million (£1.2 million/€1.4 million) through a company set-up by Diack's son, Papa Massata, to help solicit the votes of African IOC members in return for supporting Rio 2016.

Nuzman has, Federal investigators revealed, filed income tax returns in the last month for items including R$480,000 (£118,000/$155,000/€129,000) found at his residence in five different currencies and for 16 one-kilogram gold bars deposited in Switzerland.

This, they concluded, was done to "give the appearance of transparency and lawfulness to assets that were hidden".