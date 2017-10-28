South Korea is targeting a first-ever gold medal in the Winter Paralympic Games at Pyeongchang next year and a place in the top 10 overall.

The country made its debut in the Winter Paralympic Games at Tignes-Albertsville in 1992 but have only ever won two medals.

The ambitious target was set by Bae Dong-hyun, President of the Korea Nordic Ski Federation for the Disabled, who has been appointed Chef de Mission for Pyeongchang 2018.

"We target to show our best ever Paralympics performance to meet the people's expectations and will try to pave the way for the country's disabled sports," he told South Korea's news agency Yonhap News.

"We aim to collect one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in PyeongChang and finish inside the top 10."

At Sochi 2014, Britain finished 10th in the final medals table.

They won a total of six medals - one gold, three silver and two bronze.

South Korea's only medals in the Winter Paralympic Games so were silvers at Salt Lake City 2002 and Vancouver 2010.

At Sochi 2014 South Korea sent 27 athletes in four sports.

Their best performance was from Yang Jae Rim, fourth in the visually impaired giant slalom.

Yang Jae Rim finished fourth in the visually impaired giant slalom at Sochi 2014 - South Korea's best performance of the Winter Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

South Korea's lack of success has contributed to the embarrassing ticket sales for the Winter Paralympic Games so far.

Pyeongchang 2018 admitted today that they so far sold only 499 tickets to individuals for the event, due to take place between March 9 and 18.

South Korea's Paralympic team are preparing for Pyeongchang 2018 at the Incheon Training Center, 80 kilometres south of Seoul.

The country's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-hwan. attended a special launch for the team where Bae was officially unveiled as Chef de Mission.

"I'm proud of all of you to overcome a time of agony," Do told them.

"I believe that the Paralympic athletes can be a hope for many disabled people."

South Korea is hoping to pick a team of 39 athletes for Pyeongchang 2018.

They will be supported by 50 coaches and officials.