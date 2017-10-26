International Cycling Union (UCI) President David Lappartient has reiterated his concerns that allowing teams to use race radios could ultimately leave the sport at risk of race fixing.

Lappartient had highlighted sports betting as an area he will aim to tackle as President, following his election victory last month in Bergen.

He spoke of the threat posed by betting at his first press conference after beating Brian Cookson in a landslide result.

In an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, the Frenchman claimed race radios made the sport potentially vulnerable to online betting.

"You can communicate directly with the rider in the race," he said.

"Officially, the connection goes from a team car to a rider.

"But technologically, there is nothing that prevents me or you from calling the wearer of the yellow jersey during a stage of the Tour, right?

"Sports betting is like an iceberg.

"Ninety per cent of the bets are illegal and happen below the waterline, that's how it is in football, tennis and handball.

"I do not want to get to a day when cycling, once we have clambered from the valley of doping, and the fight against mechanical fraud has been successfully carried out, is undermined by corruption and gambling scandals."

Race radios are used at most races on the UCI WorldTour ©Getty Images

Lappartient has reportedly aimed at banning race radios being used at next year's World Championships in Innsbruck.

The Frenchman also pledged to ban the use of corticosteroids and tramadol during his election campaign, with both having been the subject of controversy in the sport.

While corticosteroids can be used to treat a variety of ailments, Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUE) must be sought to ride.

Their use has been the subject of controversy, with some claiming the TUE system has been exploited with riders experiencing performance-enhancing benefits.

Lappartient reiterated his aim to ensure of a ban for corticosteroids, while he hopes to halt the use of tramadol by the start of the 2019 season.