Martin Gibbs has officially left his role as director general of the International Cycling Union (UCI) as newly-elected President David Lappartinent continues to reshape the organisation.

Gibbs was named director general back in 2013 after successfully leading Brian Cookson’s campaign to be elected UCI President.

The Briton's position was placed into doubt following Cookson’s landslide defeat at the UCI Congress to France’s David Lappartinent in Bergen last month.

Following the election, which saw Lappartinent emerge as a 37-8 victor, there were claims that officials in the governing body believed that Cookson delegated too many responsibilities to Gibbs.

It was suggested that some officials were opposed to the strong influence Gibbs was perceived as having at the governing body.

Cookson rejected the suggestions earlier this month when reflecting on his election defeat.

Cookson claimed he had offered the Committee input into important discussions, adding there needed to be a collective responsibility for decisions.

David Lappartinent was elected UCI President last month ©Getty Images

Following Gibbs' departure from the UCI, Amina Lanaya is currently serving as the acting director general of the UCI.

Lanaya previously held the role of deputy director general.

Before that, she was head of legal services at the UCI.

insidethegames has contacted the UCI to determine when a permanent replacement for Gibbs is likely to be named.

Gibbs was removed from his role by the UCI Management Committee, who appoint the director general.

The Committee includes Portugal's Artur Manuel Moreira Lopes, Igor Makarov of Russia, Italy’s Renato Di Rocco, Belgium’s Tom van Damme, Norway's Harald Tiedemann Hansen, José Luis Lopez Cerron of Spain and Germany’s Toni Kirsch.

Mohammed Belmahi of Morocco, the United States' Bob Stapleton, Amarjit Singh Gill Darshan Singh of Malaysia and Tony Mitchell of New Zealand also feature on the Committee.

Last month, Di Rocco, Egypt’s Mohamed Wagih Azzam and José Manuel Pelaez of Cuba were confirmed as Lappartinent's vice-presidents.