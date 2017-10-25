The World Flying Disc Federation's (WFDF) Board of Directors and Ultimate Committee are seeking bids from potential hosts for their upcoming 2019 and 2020 tournaments.

The WFDF will select one tournament Organising Committee per event to host seven Grass Ultimate competitions.

The International Federation is seeking hosts of four tournaments in 2019.

These include the World Under-24 Ultimate Championships, the Pan American Ultimate Championships, the Asia Oceanic Ultimate Championships and the All Africa Ultimate Championships.

Hosts are also being sought for three competitions in 2020.

The World Ultimate and Guts Championships, the World Masters Ultimate Championships and the World Junior Ultimate Championships are all available.

Hosts are being sought for competitions in 2019 and 2020 ©Getty Images

The WFDF has asked those considering preparing a bid to send an initial expression of interest from all prospective bidders and hosts.

Applicants are requested to inform the WFDF of their intention to bid prior to midnight on November 22.

The deadline for submitting completed bids and provisional budget is January 15.

It is anticipated that 2019 bids will be awarded and announced no later than mid‐April 2018 and 2020 events will be awarded and announced no later than mid‐May 2018.